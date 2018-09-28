Amazon Great Indian Festival to start from October 10: Deals on smartphones, TVs, smart speakers and more

During the sale, Amazon will be running contests, where prizes worth over Rs 5,00,000 will be up for grabs.

Amazon India has announced that it will be commencing its annual festival sale, dubbed ‘Great Indian Festival’ from October 10 12 AM IST. The sale will end on October 15 at 11:59 PM IST. The company also said that the sale will early for its Prime members under its Prime Early Access program.

Under the sale, Amazon will offer customers various deals on smartphones, home appliances, televisions, kitchen products, fashion, grocery, beauty, consumer electronics and more. Additional benefits include SBI credit and debit cardholders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent, users loading Rs 3,000 or more onto their Amazon Pay wallets will be provided with an additional balance of Rs 300 in their wallet.

Amazon during the sale period will offer consumers no-cost purchasing products with Bajaj Finserv, ICICI, HDFC, and Axis Bank EMI options. The company will also offer free total damage protection on a list of smartphones, which are yet to be revealed.

During the sale, Amazon will be running contests, where prizes worth over Rs 5,00,000 will be up for grabs. There will also be ‘Golden Hour Deals’ from 8PM to midnight every day and app only deals with up to 60 per cent off. Users getting gift cards for their loved ones will get up to Rs 150 as cashback.

All Amazon speakers will be available with a discount of up to Rs 3,500 during the sale period. While Jabra and Bose smart speakers powered by Alexa will be up for grabs with discounts of up to 60 per cent. The Amazon global store will also see discounts of up to 40 per cent.

