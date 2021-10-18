Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone, laptop deals worth checking out

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is still going on and if you’re looking to buy a new smartphone or laptop, the platform is offering some good deals right now on smartphones, laptops and other electronics.

Here are a few handpicked deals that you should check out while they are still available.

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro

Both the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro were great value-for-money propositions to begin with, being one of the most affordable Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 phones in the market. The Mi 11X is currently available starting at Rs 27,999, while the Mi 11X Pro is available for Rs 36,999. Unfortunately you do not get any additional bank offers on either phone, but there are some exchange offers for older phones you may not need any more.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9 has been discounted for a while now, and can be purchased for Rs 46,999, but you can save some more. Using an ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, SBI, Axis Bank or Standard Charter Bank credit card, you can get another Rs 7,000 off the price.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 review: The killer feature here is the camera

The OnePlus 9R now starts at Rs 36,999 with an extra Rs 2,000 off if you use an ICICI, SBI< Citi Bank, Axis Bank or Kotak Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now available for Rs 54,999, down from its launch price of Rs 69,999. The phone comes with a 12MP+12MP+64MP triple camera setup and is powered by the Exynos 2100 chipset. It also comes with an FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and a 4,000mAh battery.

Asus TUF Gaming F15

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display, an Intel 10th Gen Core i5 processor, a GTX 1650 Ti GPU and 8GB RAM with 512GB SSD storage. It is currently available for Rs 57,990, but you can get a bigger discount by exchanging an eligible old laptop if you have one. There’s also a bank offer that will get you additional Rs 1,500 off using a Citibank, Axis Bank or Indusind Bank credit card.

HP Victus Ryzen 5

Another gaming laptop to consider is the HP Victus Ryzen 5 5600H which you can grab for Rs 61,990. The laptop sports the Ryzen 5 5600H processor and GTX 1650 GPU along with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. You can also grab the RTX 3050 variant for Rs 72,990. An exchange offer could get you some more discounts if you have an eligible older laptop.