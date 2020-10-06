Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins on October 17, a day after Flipkart sale starts

The Amazon sale will start 24 hours early, ie on October 16, for Prime members. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon has announced that it will kick off the most awaited Great Indian Festival sale from October 17, which is a day later than Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale that is set to start on October 16. While Flipkart’s sale will end on October 21, Amazon is yet to reveal the end date of the Great Indian Festival sale.

The Amazon sale will start 24 hours early, ie on October 16, for Prime members. The e-commerce giant has partnered with HDFC Bank for the Great Indian Festival sale, to offer customers an instant 10 per cent discount on any purchase made via HDFC debit or credit card.

Prime membership is available in two tiers: monthly at Rs 129 and yearly at Rs 999. The membership includes a number of benefits like free one-day shipping, early deals, access to Prime Video, access to Prime Music and more. You can purchase a Prime membership by heading over to http://www.amazon.in/prime.

Notably, the Prime membership is an auto-renewing service, so if you do not want to avail the benefits after a certain point in time you will have to manually cancel it so that you are not charged any additional fee.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd