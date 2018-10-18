Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins October 24: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, smart speakers and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival: The five-day sale will start from midnight on October 24, 2018 to 11:59 pm on October 28.

Amazon has confirmed that its annual festival season sale will return soon. The e-commerce giant will hold another phase of the ‘Great Indian Festival’ between October 24 and October 28. The five-day sale will include deals and discounts on smartphones, TVs, accessories, and more. The next Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will start from midnight on October 24, 2018 to 11:59 pm on October 28.

The company has revealed that Redmi 6A which will go on a flash sale every day at 12 noon during the sale. Plus, Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo 3rd generation smart speaker will be available at great discounts. Customers can get up to 70 per cent off on Alexa built-in devices with exciting new product launches under speakers and headphones. In addition, Kindle eBook bestsellers will start at Rs 19 and Kindle Unlimited will be available for Rs 1499 (down from 2388).

As part of its upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, ICICI Bank and Citibank cardholders will receive extra 10 per cent cashback across all products, while EMI offers will also be provided through Bajaj Finserv and major banks. In addition, shoppers who preload Amazon Pay cash of Rs 5000 or more would be able to receive additional benefits of up to Rs 250. Also, Amazon Pay account holders will be eligible for cash back adding up to Rs 2000, if they avail services via Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, FreshMenu, and Eazydiner. For residents of Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, Amazon will offer two-hour delivery on popular deals through the Prime Now app. During this sale, all customers who make their first online purchase will receive free delivery across products.

The first edition of Amazon Great Indian Sale 2018, which ended earlier this week, offered heavy discounts on the iPhone X, iPad Pros, Nintendo Switch, etc. We can expect similar deals on smartphones, laptops, mobile accessories, and game consoles.

