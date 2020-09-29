Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Few deals and offers revealed

Amazon's own Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks and Kindle range will also see major discounts along with combo offers as well. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon has announced that it will soon commence its Great Indian Festival sale. For the sale, the company has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer its customers a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases. Apart from that the company will be offering customers no cost EMI schemes, discounts on various products, exchange offers and more. It is yet to reveal the dates for the sale, however, just like every year the sale will start early for Prime members.

Amazon Prime membership is available in two tiers montly and yearly. The subscription is priced at Rs 129 per month and at Rs 999 per year.

The company has listed deals and offers on a dedicated microsite. The page teases that the mobiles and accessories category will see ‘never before prices’ along with no-cost EMI offers, exchange discount and total damage protection. Electronics category will also see discounts of up to 70 per cent and exchange discounts. The company claims that we will get to see a number of new launches in this category.

TVs and large appliances category will get offers like extended warranty, no-cost EMI and exchange offers. It is also offering scheduled delivery and installation inside of this category. Amazon states that it will be offering customers up to Rs 13,500 off on exchange of old goods, no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv credit and debit cards.

Amazon’s own Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Sticks and Kindle range will also see major discounts along with combo offers as well.

Customers using the Amazon Pay Wallet to shop during the sale, will get daily rewards of up to Rs 500. Details regarding this will be revealed near to the sale date. The company is yet to announce the dates when the sale will take place, however, we expect it to be near to Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

