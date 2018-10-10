Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Top deals and offers on Echo devices, OnePlus 6 and other mobiles

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Amazon’s Great Indian sale has begun from today, and will be on until 11.59 pm on October 15.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Amazon’s Great Indian sale has begun from today, and will be on until 11.59 pm on October 15. Through the duration of the sale, Amazon shoppers will get benefits across electronics and gadgets, that include top smartphones as well as Amazon’s own hardware. Those who own Amazon Prime access can receive an added advantage over regular customers, with greater discounts and gains via their Amazon membership.

Here are the top deals on offer from across Amazon devices, and smartphones, alongside total offer benefits.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Amazon Kindle, Echo deals and discounts

As part of the regular Great India Festival sale deals, shoppers can also buy the third-generation Echo Dot at Rs 2,999, while the second generation model will sell for Rs 2,449. The second-generation Amazon Echo Plus will be available for Rs 11,999, or one can consider the Amazon Echo at Rs 6,999.

The sale will also see Amazon Echo Spot receive a Rs 2,000 discount, and be priced at Rs 10,999. In addition, users could bundle Echo devices with smart home devices and receive discounts up to Rs 4,000, while discounts up to Rs 1,000 will be available on the Fire TV Stick.

Amazon Kindle devices can be bought for discounts of up to Rs 3,000. During the sale, Kindle eBooks will be made available from Rs 19, while annual Kindle Unlimited subscriptions worth Rs 1,499 can also be purchased. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 45 per cent across the Echo device range.

Amazon Great Indian Sale: OnePlus 6 and other mobile deals

OnePlus 6 will receive a Rs 5,000 discount on its 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage options. Huawei Nova 3i 4GB RAM variant will be available at Rs 17,990, down from Rs 20,990. Amazon Prime members can also avail Rs 1,000 cashback for this phone.

Honor Play 4GB RAM option will retail at Rs 18,999, and shoppers could purchase its 6GB RAM variant for Rs 23,999.

Vivo V9 Pro 6GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990, down from its Rs 19,990 launch price. Consumers can buy the phone alongside free one-year Screen Replacement worth Rs 6,000, as well as exchange benefits worth Rs 6,000.

In addition, shoppers can pair the second-generation Amazon Echo Dot, that can be bought for an additional amount of Rs 1,499. Among budget phones, the 10.or G can be bought at Rs 5,999 (3GB RAM option), and Rs 6,999 (4GB RAM variant) respectively, after a price drop of almost 50 per cent. Both models of 10.or G can be paired with free Screen Replacement guarantee worth Rs 4,000, and exchange offer benefits of up to Rs 5,347.

In addition, those awaiting the OnePlus 6T, set to launch in India on October 30, can pre-book the phone during the sale.

