Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: The top offers, deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick, Kindles

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: We take a look at top offers, deals on Amazon products, which are the Echo device, the Fire TV Stick and Kindle readers. (Image designed by Gargi Singh) Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: We take a look at top offers, deals on Amazon products, which are the Echo device, the Fire TV Stick and Kindle readers. (Image designed by Gargi Singh)

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale has begun with offers across all products, including smartphones, comsumer electronics, and Amazon’s own smart devices. The ‘Great Indian Sale’ will continue till 11.59 pm on January 22, 2020 on the Amazon India website.

The company has listed out the key offers and discounts, which will be available on its own Echo, Fire TV Stick and Kindle products. Here’s a look at the offers on these Amazon devices.

Amazon Echo discount offers

Amazon Echo Input Portable gets Rs 2,600 off as part of the sale, which is a first. The interesting thing about this Echo portable speaker is that you can take it anywhere in your house and listen to music or call on Alexa to check the weather for you, as it comes with its own rechargeable battery. The speaker has a 4800 mAh battery inside, which means you don’t always need an electricity port to use this.

Amazon Echo Input Portable gets a big discount during the sale. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Amazon Echo Input Portable gets a big discount during the sale. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

The device comes with 360-degree audio and uses the same far-field voice recognition as other Echo devices. It was launched at Rs 5,999 in India, but with the discount of Rs 2,600, you can get it for Rs 3,399.

Other Amazon Echo devices on sale are the third generation Echo Dot, which is priced at Rs 2,899 down from the original price of Rs 4,499. The bigger Amazon Echo (3rd gen) is retailing at Rs 8,499 during the sale, compared to the earlier price of Rs 9,999. The second gen version of this same Echo is priced lower at Rs 5,999 for those who don’t mind getting this.

Amazon Echo Plus gets a massive discount of Rs 5,000, which brings the MRP to Rs 9,999 during the sale. The original price is Rs 14,999. The USP here is that this is the more premium among the Amazon speakers, and is powered by Dolby with 360-degree audio support, along with the availability of Alexa, which is a given. Like other Echo devices, this powerful speaker can also connect to other smart home devices as well.

Amazon Echo Studio is the most expensive in the list with top quality audio, and this is also available on discount. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Amazon Echo Studio is the most expensive in the list with top quality audio, and this is also available on discount. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Finally, the most expensive Echo, which is the Echo Studio and offers the best quality of audio is retailing at Rs 19,999 during the sale. This is a discount on the original price of Rs 22,999 at which it was launched. The difference is that it comes with speakers which can produce powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs along with Dolby Atmos technology.

Want an Echo for its audio quality? Read our review of whether Echo Studio delivers on this

Amazon Fire TV Stick, Onida Fire TV discount offers

This is another one of Amazon’s most popular devices in the market. The Fire TV Stick will basically convert your regular TV into a smart TV, once you connect it via the HDMI port. The Fire TV Stick comes win the regular and 4K resolution versions as well. All major apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5, Voot, etc are all supported by this, and it comes with its own remote to let you navigate.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the regular Fire TV Stick both get discounts during the sale. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and the regular Fire TV Stick both get discounts during the sale.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick gets up to Rs 1,200 off during the sale. The base version of the Fire TV Stick with the Alexa remote built-in costs Rs 3,199 during the sale, which is a discount of Rs 800 on the original price of Rs 3,999. The more expensive 4K version of the Fire TV Stick will cost Rs 4,799, which is a discount of Rs 1200 on the original price of Rs 5,999.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and what it does? Read our review

For those who don’t want a stick, Onida Fire TVs are also an option. The 32-inch HD version will cost Rs 11,999, while the 43-inch full HD version costs Rs 20,999 during the sale. The TV’s user interface has the Fire TV stick loaded onto it, though it does not support Apple TV.

Amazon Kindle and discount offers

The Amazon Kindle devices will also get discounts during the sale. The new Kindle Oasis gets flat Rs 3,000 off, which is a first. This is for the 10th generation version, which comes with the 7-inch display, is waterproof, has 32GB storage and WiFi + 4G support. The new Kindle Oasis has a 300 ppi display with the latest e-ink technology and an adjustable warm light option as well.

The original price was Rs 28,999, and during the sale it will be Rs 25,999 for the WiFi+4G version. The WiFi only version with 32GB space will cost Rs 21,999 during the sale down from Rs 24,999. Finally, the 8GB version, which has only WiFi costs Rs 18,999 during the sale compared to the original price of Rs 21,999.

For those looking for more affordable options in the Kindle range, the 10th gen Kindle with a 6-inch screen will cost Rs 6,599 during the sale, down from the original price of Rs 7,999. This one has 4GB storage space only with WiFi support. This Kindle comes with a built-in light.

The Kindle Paperwhite, which is the more mid-range series and has a 300 ppi resolution 6-inch display is getting 20 per cent off. The Kindle Paperwhite is also waterproof, with a price of Rs 10,299 during the sale compared to the original MRP of Rs 12,999. This version of the Kindle Paperwhite has 8GB storage. For those who want the 32GB storage version with 4G, the price is higher at Rs 15,299, compared to the MRP of Rs 17,999. Amazon is also offering unlimited Kindle subscription for free with the purchase of any of the Kindle E-readers.

Amazon Echo Show and Echo Show 5 both have discounts on them. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Amazon Echo Show and Echo Show 5 both have discounts on them. (Image source: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Discount offers on Amazon Echo Show

The Amazon Echo Show and Echo Show 5, both of which feature a screen are also on discount during the sale. The 10.1-inch Echo Show gets 20 per cent discount and will retail at Rs 18,399 compared to the price of Rs 22,999. The Echo Show 5 which has a smaller 5.5-inch HD screen gets a discount of nearly 33 per cent and is retailing at Rs 5,999 compared to the original price of Rs 8,999.

Should you get Amazon Echo Show 5 or the bigger Echo Show? Review for Echo Show and Echo Show 5

The difference with these devices is that they have a screen, and will let you make video calls as well. The devices can also control other smart home products. Amazon also has bundles for smart devices with Echo, where they are bundling smart cameras and bulbs for discounted prices.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd