Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special: Top discounts on OnePlus 7T, Galaxy M30s

Amazon India has announced the Celebration Special of the Great Indian Festival sale that brings deals and offers on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, cameras, TVs, and other gadgets. The sale is also likely to offer first time discount on smartphones like OnePlus 7T and Vivo U10.

The sale will start from October 13 midnight and go on till 11:59 pm on October 17. Amazon is allowing exclusive early access to prime members on the platform starting 12 noon on October 12. Thus, prime members will be able to grab deals first before other customers.

Apart from the deals and offers on the products, customers can save more with an instant discount of 10 per cent when they pay with ICICI Bank Debit Card or pay using an ICICI Credit Card.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special offers and discounts

Although specific offers on individual smartphones have not been revealed, Amazon is promising up to 40 per cent off on smartphones during the Celebration Special sale. Amazon says deals will be available on smartphones from Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor, and others during the sale period.

Also, it says that it will provide “irresistible offers” on the latest Amazon Specials smartphones including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30s and Vivo U10.

As part of the offers, the e-commerce portal is also offering free screen replacement, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options as well. There will be deals on popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor, and more.

In addition, Amazon will also offer up to 60 per cent discount on appliances and TVs with the option of no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and installation with free deliveries. It says offers will be available on appliances and TVs from brands like Samsung, OnePlus TV, Whirlpool, LG and more.

Apart from smartphones, appliances, and TVs, deals and discounts will also be available on consumer electronics items like laptops, headphones, speakers, cameras, fitness trackers, smartwatches and more.