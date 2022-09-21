Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: TWS earbuds deals you need to check out

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is just around the corner, and that makes it one of the best times throughout the year to buy new tech. While the top deals and offers during the sale will be revealed shortly on both Amazon India and Flipkart, some deals are already live on the platform.

Today, we will be looking at five TWS earbuds you can consider buying if you’re looking to get new earbuds to use with your smartphone, laptop or computer. These products have already seen a drop in price on the platform. Check them out below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Rs 6,990)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro comes with Active Noise Cancellation along with other features like AKG-tuned sound and 11mm woofer, 6.5mm tweeters. The noise cancellation on the earbuds can be customised as per your liking and each earbud also features 360 audio with Dolby head tracking support.

You also get IPX7 water resistance and the ability to seamlessly switch between Galaxy devices. Three in-built microphones also allow for great call quality on these earbuds. They are currently priced at Rs 6,990 on Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Rs 4,790)

Another entry from Samsung on our list is the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These were launched a long time ago, but remain great choices for anyone looking to use premium-sounding earbuds without the stem-design. The kidney-bean shaped design of the Galaxy Buds Live lets users completely place the earbuds inside the ears and allow for an intrusion free experience on the outside of your ear.

The earbuds also come with SKG-tuned sound, eye-catching design and the case supports wireless charging. The Galaxy Buds Live are currently available on Amazon India in Solver and Bronze colours for Rs 4,790.

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS (Rs 9,559)

While they have been now succeeded by the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds, the older XM3 TWS earbuds still present a tremendous value package if you’re looking for quality sound and good noise cancellation. They come with AND support, 32-hour battery life and support for Alexa controls.

The earbuds also come with features like a quick attention mode, location recogniser and touch controls for controlling playback. Wear detection allows playback to pause every time you take an earbud out of your ears. They are currently priced at Rs 9,559 on Amazon India.

Beats Studio Buds (Rs 7,039)

The Beats Studio Buds come with balanced sound, and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) support along with a Transparency Mode that lets you hear audio from outside when you’re outdoors and need to be aware of your surroundings.

The earbuds also offer up to 8 hours of listening time on one charge and 24 hours including the case. You get a stem-less design and a status indicator LED on the outside of the case. The earbuds are available for Rs 7,039 at the time of writing this story.

Skullcandy Dime (Rs 2,399)

The Skullcandy Dime are one of the smallest TWS earbuds you’ll find and are targeted towards users looking for a pair of compact TWS earphones. The size of the Skullcandy Dime case is barely bigger than a modern car key and the earbuds also come with a lot of features.

This includes IPX4 water resistance and 12 hours of battery life. The Skullcandy Dime is available on Amazon India for Rs 2,399.