When is Amazon Great Indian Festival? Best deals and discounts to expect

The Amazon sale will start 24 hours early, ie on October 16, for Prime members. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon Great Indian Festival will kick off on October 17 for non-prime members. The sale will begin a day early for Prime members. So far, there have been plenty of deals revealed, which will make you postpone a few purchases be it smartphones, smart speakers, smart TVs and other products. There is an additional 10 per cent discount for HDFC Debit and Credit cardholders. Today we are going to take a look at a few products that you may look to wishlist before the sale begins.

Flagship smartphones

This festive sale is the best time to buy flagship phones as most of them will get a massive price cut. Most of these phones are former flagships but can handle everything you throw at them with ease, the specifications sheet alone is enough to impress you. With iPhone 12 series launching on October 13, the iPhone 11 64GB variant will be available for less than Rs 50,000 which is still a good deal as its Apple’s flagship phone from last year. Samsung is not far behind as it will be offering Samsung S10 and S10 Plus at just Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999 respectively.

OnePlus is also launching the OnePlus 8T on October 14. You can get your hands on OnePlus 8 5G for Rs 39,999, Rs 41,999 and Rs 44,999 for 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256 variants respectively. Also, the recently released Samsung Galaxy M51 which comes with a massive 7,000 mAh battery gets a price cut as well as it will be available for Rs 22,499. Mi 10 5G’s base variant will be available for Rs 44,999 as the Chinese smartphone maker will be launching its Mi 10T series on October 15.

Samsung S10 (Express Photo) Samsung S10 (Express Photo)

Laptops and Tablets

With Covid-19 pandemic, most students and professionals have been using their old laptops and looking for upgrades. For nominal work, students can even do most of their work on tablets like attending classes, doing their assignments. Tablets such as Apple iPad (7th gen), Samsung Tab S6 Lite, Lenovo Tab M10 HD will get up to 45 per cent off. There will be exchange offers available on laptops and tablets as well.

Smart TVs

Since going to home theatres or shows is still a decision that has many in two minds, Smart TVs have gained more importance as we have seen several movies released on OTT platforms. Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, OnePlus, Panasonic, Mi, TCL and others will be available for up to 50 per cent discount. Large-screen lifestyle TVs from Samsung like The Frame and Serif will also get a price cut during the sale.

A painting on Samsung the Serif series (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) A painting on Samsung the Serif series (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

Accessories

There will be up to 60 per cent off on accessories whether its wireless earphones, SSD, wireless headphones, keyboards, mouse, routers and others. There is u to 50 per cent off available on printers from brands like Epson, Canon, HP and others. If you are looking for accessories for your work from home setup or an upgrade to your work/gaming laptop, there will be several options available to choose from. Even Vlogging devices will be available starting at Rs 1,999. If you want to track your fitness routines better, smartwatches will also be available at discounted prices.

Soundbars

Whether its a budget TV or a mid-range one, the sound coming out of TVs is often disappointing. If you are looking to enhance the sound experience in your living room or bedroom, there will be plenty of offers available from brands like Infinity by Harman, Bose, Samsung, JBL, Boat, Philips, Blaupunkt etc. So far the price of these deals has not been revealed yet. Also, there is a five per cent extra off if you buy a soundbar with a TV.

Amazon products

Amazon’s smart products like Echo Dot, FireTV stick, Echo Plus and others will get a price cut of up to 50 per cent. So far, few deals have been revealed such as FireStick 4K at Rs 3,599, Echo Plus at Rs 7,499 and others.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd