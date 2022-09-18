Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: iPhone 12 to cost under Rs 40,000

After announcing the iPhone 14, Apple has marked down the prices of the older iPhones. Currently, the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 59,900 on Apple’s site and Rs 57,900 on Amazon. But the e-commerce platform has hinted that the price of the iPhone could go down to under Rs 40,000 during its annual Great Indian Festival sale.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 review: A retro homage to the classic iPhone 4

A teaser on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale has revealed that the iPhone 12 will be available at under Rs 40,000. Presumably, this will be for the 64GB base variant of the phone. This would be the lowest price seen so far for the phone.

The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. It comes with 4GB of RAM and runs iOS 14 out of the box. It has dual 12MP rear-facing cameras with optical image stabilisation and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 12 supports 5G connectivity. It was launched at the price of Rs 79,999 when it came out in 2020.

The phone comes with MagSafe capabilities where chargers and other accessories can magnetically attach to its back. One thing that the phone lacks is a high refresh-rate display. Also, Apple stopped giving chargers and EarPods starting with the iPhone 12.