Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: A look at deals on Apple products

Amazon is running a Great Indian Festival sale on its platform and is offering various deals on various products, including iPhones, iPads, AirPods and other devices. Consumers looking to purchase an Apple product will now be able to avail various discounts as part of the sale. Apple is also offering exchange offers of up to Rs 13,650 on the purchase of iPhones.

While the 128 GB variant of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is current available at Rs 1,19,900 on Amazon, users can buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) for as low as Rs 1,24,990. The smartphone packs a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic SoC. It comes with a triple 12MP rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera. The phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) is selling for Rs 99,990 on Amazon. It offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is protected by Ceramic Shield glass. It is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup.

The Apple iPad Mini (2019) can be purchased for Rs 32,900 on Amazon. The device features a 7.9-inch Retina display and is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic processor, It packs 64GB onboard storage and features an 8MP primary camera and a 7MP front shooter.

The Apple MacBook Pro (2020, 8GB RAM ) is currently priced at Rs 1,09,990 on Amazon. The device packs a 13.3-inch Retina display, and is powered by Apple-designed M1 chip.

The Apple AirPods Max is on sale for Rs 48,999. It has received a discount of Rs 10,901. The headphones feature Apple-designed dynamic driver to provide high-fidelity audio, and come with support Active Noise Cancellation.

The Apple AirPods Pro is currently listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 17,990. The TWS earphones feature Active Noise Cancellation, and a Transparency Mode for listening to the surrounding noise.

Users who wish to purchase the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case can buy the device at Rs 15,399 via Amazon. Apple is providing offering free 6-month Apple Music subscription to new consumers on purchase of Apple AirPods Max, AirPods Pro and AirPods.