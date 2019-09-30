Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Redmi 7A at Rs 4,999, iPhone 6s at Rs 21,999

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2019 has already begun, and as always, you should expect a ton of deals on smartphones, game consoles, gaming laptops and wireless headphones. If you are planning to buy the iPhone this festive season, Amazon is offering some solid savings on the iPhone 6s (32GB) and iPhone XR (64GB), which will cost Rs 21,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

Other than smartphones, Amazon is also offering deep discounts on game consoles. For instance, Nintendo Switch console is available for as low as Rs 20,999. Same goes for Nintendo Switch Lite, which can be yours for Rs 16,990. The PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB, on the other hand, is available for Rs 27,990.

Naturally, you should also expect some discounts on truly wireless earphones. Both Bose Sound Sport Free and Jabra Elite Active 65t have dropped to Rs 13,289 and Rs 11,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019. We have also seen heavy discounts on Redmi smartphones. The Redmi 7A, for instance, is being sold for Rs 4,999. Likewise, any Redmi 7A discount will likely sell fast.

Check out for roundup for the best deals during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2019.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Redmi 7A

You can finally own the Redmi 7A for Rs 4,999. The phone packs a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 439 processor, 2GB RAM/16GB storage and a 12MP camera on the back. The Redmi 7A is a decent buy for those who are keen on to upgrade to a smartphone from a feature phone.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: iPhone 6s and iPhone XR

iPhone 6s at Rs 21,999? Well, this deal is too good to pass up. The iPhone 6s is a decent budget iPhone. You are getting a phone with a 4.7-inch Retina display, headphone jack and a solid camera. And yes, the iPhone 6s runs iOS 13. Meanwhile, the iPhone XR is selling for Rs 44,999 on Amazon. You can, of course, get the iPhone XR for an even lower price when considering cashback offers and bank deals.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Nintendo Switch and PS4 Slim

And here’s the big one. Nintendo Switch is selling for as low as Rs 20,999 on Amazon. This one is sort of a no-brainer, you are getting the Switch console for Rs 20,999. This is a sold price to pay for a hybrid console. Moving on to the PS4, Amazon is selling the console for Rs 27,990. The console has a 1TB storage and includes free titles like God of War, Uncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn. Lap it up, before the PS4 Slim goes out of stock.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Bose Sound Sport Free and Jabra Elite Active 65t

And lastly, we are seeing a ton of deals on truly wireless earphones. But highlights include the Bose Sound Sport Free for Rs 13,289 and Jabra Elite Active 65t for Rs 11,999. Yes, Bose’s excellent wireless earbuds can be yours for Rs 13,289. Earbuds are sweat and weather-resistant, plus they offer up to 5 hours of playtime with an addition 10 hours with the included charging case.