Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Last Day: Top deals on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, iPhone X, iPad Pro, and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Last Day Sale: Best deals and offers on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Apple iPhone X, iPad Pro 10.5, Nintendo Switch, etc.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2018 Today Offers: Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale ends today, but you can still find plenty of deals on smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and game consoles. Some of the deals include discounts on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Apple’s iPhone X and iPad Pro 10.5, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Here are the best deals across electronics available for the last day of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

As part of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 6GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 43,990. This implies a price cut nearing Rs 12,000 on the flagship phone, which is priced at Rs 55,900 on Samsung Store. In addition, Amazon shoppers can avail 10 per cent instant discounts of up to Rs 2,000 via SBI Credit and debit cards, as well as EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Vodafone and Idea subscribers will receive 360GB of free 4G/3G data, as part of the deal. Just to recall, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, Exynos 8995 processor, 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras, 3300mAh battery as well as expandable memory up to 256GB.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Apple iPhone X, iPad Pro 10.5

Apple’s 2017 flagship, iPhone X is also available as part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. Users can buy the 64GB storage variant at an offer price of Rs 74,999, down from its regular price tag of Rs 95,390. Also, its 256GB storage option is available at Rs 89,990, dropping from its off-sale retail price of Rs 1,08,930. Shoppers can avail cashback benefits adding up to Rs 2,300 while using BookMyShow, Swiggy, Yatra and UrbanClap.

Also, SBI Bank Debit and Credit cardholders will also be able to exercise cashback worth Rs 8,000 on total purchases above Rs 50,000, as well as 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 2,000. With a 5.8-inch OLED screen, iPhone X is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic chipset and also features Face ID, which offers a new way to unlock the smartphone. The premium smartphone has 12MP dual rear-facing cameras on the back.

In addition, the iPad Pro 10.5 Wi-Fi model is available at Rs 39,999, after a price cut of Rs 10,800. The tablet offers a LED-backlit screen, as well as the A10X Fusion chip. With the same cashback benefits from SBI and the service apps: BookMyShow, Swiggy, Yatra, and UrbanClap. iPad Pro 10.5 Wi-Fi variant comes with a 12MP rear camera, as well as a 7MP front lens.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Nintendo Switch

Among gaming consoles, consumers can choose to buy the Nintendo Switch during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. Shoppers can consider the festive offer price of Rs 23,999, down from its regular purchase value of Rs 39,999. EMI options are also available, from Rs 7,933 per month, as well as cash/card payment through the Cash on Delivery (COD) mode. Standard offers for SBI Cards will be valid on this product as well, besides the cashback benefits mentioned earlier.

