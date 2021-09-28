Amazon Great Indian Festival on October 3: A quick look at deals and offers

Amazon is all set to run its Great Indian Festival sale on its platform, which will be one of the biggest sales of the year. The upcoming sale event will take place on October 3 and it will be live throughout the month. All those who have Amazon Prime membership will get early access to deals and discounts that will be available during the sale.

Amazon is promising to offer up to Rs 15,000 additional savings, lower monthly EMIs and free screen replacement to Prime members. There will likely be exchange offers on most of the devices. The site will also give 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 to start from October 3: Here are the details

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available for Rs 69,999. The same device is currently selling for Rs 92,520, which means that you will be getting a discount of Rs 22,521, as per Amazon’s latest sale listing. This flagship smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, S Pen support and an AMOLED display more.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for Rs 44,999. The device was originally launched in India for Rs 77,999 in August last year. This suggests that Amazon will be giving a Rs 33,000 discount on this premium smartphone.

The devices like the OnePlus 9R 5G, Samsung Galaxy M21 2021, Realme Narzo 30, Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy M51 will also receive a discount on the platform, as per the official listing. The offers on these phones are currently unknown, but Amazon is soon expected to reveal that.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A will be listed for Rs 6,799, whereas the Tecno Spark 8 will cost Rs 7,999. The latter offers a dual rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, metal body, and a 6.52-inch display and more. The Redmi 9A, on the other hand, features a Mediatek helio G25 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display.

Amazon has also announced that it will offer “Crazy” and “Mega” deals on iPhones and some of the Android phones from Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and iQOO. We will update the copy once all the deals are revealed on the e-commerce site, so stay tuned.