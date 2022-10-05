Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Top deals on iPhone 12, Pixel 6a and OnePlus Nord 2T

Amazon has kick started its ‘’Happiness Upgrade days’ in India. From October 4 to October 8, Amazon will be offering discounts on various products including smartphones. The e-commerce giant is giving up to 40 per cent off on phones from companies like Samsung, Redmi, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Google and Apple.

Also, customers will be able to avail up to Rs 2,500 on select smartphones and exchange their existing phones for up to Rs 22,000. Additionally, CitiBank, OneCard and RBL card holders will get an instant discount of ten per cent. Here we have listed some of the best smartphone deals you can check out during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade days.

Redmi K50i

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, the Redmi K50i features a 6.6-inch 144Hz FullHD+ display. It comes in two variants with the top model offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone has a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Available in three colours – blue, silver and black, the 6GB/128GB version of the Redmi K50i is priced at Rs 23,999 whereas the 8GB/256GB version costs Rs 26,999 with the Rs 1,000 coupon.

Samsung M32

Backed by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, Samsung M32 is one of the few phones in the sub Rs 15,000 segment that comes with a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. It offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The back of the phone features a quad camera setup that is powered by a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It starts from Rs 11,499.

Apple iPhone 12

Powered by Apple’s in-house developed A14 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 12 sports a 6.1 Super Retina XDR display. It has a dual 12MP camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens.

It has a 2,815mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The base variant of the iPhone 12 with 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 47,999.

Google Pixel 6a

Launched earlier this year, the Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s in-house developed Tensor processor. It has a 6.13-inch AMOLED screen that comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Running on Android 12 out of the box, the Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery and can be currently bought from Amazon for Rs 33,330.

OnePlus Nord 2T

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2T features a 4,500mAh battery pack that supports 80W fast charging. With the 8GB/128GB version priced at Rs 28,999, it is a good option if you are looking for a performance-oriented phone under Rs 30,000.