Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales: Check best deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is now live for Prime users and everyone else will get access to it from October 3. During the sale, one will get EMI options and exchange offers on most devices. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale event has also begun for Plus users and it will be available for non-members starting tomorrow. Flipkart has also announced bank, exchange, no-cost EMI, and prepaid offers on several devices.

Both the e-commerce sites are offering discounts on a number of devices from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Vivo and more. The OnePlus 9R 5G is available on Amazon at an effective price of Rs 34,999 and the OnePlus 9 5G for Rs 39,999. There is also a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone, users can get it for Rs 44,999.

Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering the Google Pixel 4a for Rs 24,499 with a bank offer, whereas the Apple iPhone SE is being sold for Rs 24,499 (includes bank offer). If you are looking for the best electronic deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, then check out the offers below.