Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sales: Check best deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is now live for Prime users and everyone else will get access to it from October 3. During the sale, one will get EMI options and exchange offers on most devices. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale event has also begun for Plus users and it will be available for non-members starting tomorrow. Flipkart has also announced bank, exchange, no-cost EMI, and prepaid offers on several devices.
Both the e-commerce sites are offering discounts on a number of devices from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Vivo and more. The OnePlus 9R 5G is available on Amazon at an effective price of Rs 34,999 and the OnePlus 9 5G for Rs 39,999. There is also a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphone, users can get it for Rs 44,999.
Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering the Google Pixel 4a for Rs 24,499 with a bank offer, whereas the Apple iPhone SE is being sold for Rs 24,499 (includes bank offer). If you are looking for the best electronic deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, then check out the offers below.
The OnePlus 9 5G is available at an effective price of Rs 34,999 on Amazon. It is listed on the site for Rs 46,999, but with HDFC bank debit or credit card you can get it for Rs 34,999. For the mentioned price, you will get the 8GB RAM 128GB storage model. You can even exchange your old phone and get a discount of up to 16,800.
The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was launched just a few days back and it is available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 26,999. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you also get an additional discount coupon of Rs 1,000, which you can apply. Amazon has also listed up to 16,800 exchange discount offer as well as 10 percent HDFC bank offer.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently available at its lowest price in India and interested buyers can get it for Rs 36,990 via Amazon. The device was originally launched in March (2021) for Rs 55,999. This basically means Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 19,009. The mentioned price is for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
Additionally, those who have HDFC bank credit and debit cards can avail 10 percent instant discount. You also get up to Rs 13,000 exchange offer.
The OnePlus 9R is available for as low as Rs 36,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. There is also a flat Rs 2,000 discount offer on the HDFC credit and debit cards. So, with this, you can get the OnePlus 9R for Rs 34,999. You can also save up to Rs 16,800 if you exchange your old phone.
Apple's iPhone 11 is currently available for as low as Rs 38,999. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,000 on Amazon. This means that you will be able to buy this iPhone at a very low price.