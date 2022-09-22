Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on Apple products

Apple deals: This year, both Amazon and Flipkart are offering huge discounts on several Apple products. Here, we will take a look at the best deals on Apple products like the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

iPhone 11

Launched in 2019, the iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with a resolution of 828 x 1792.

It came with iOS 13 out of the box and is available in three storage variants that offer 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage respectively. The iPhone 11 has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The base variant of the iPhone 11 is available on Flipkart for Rs 32,990.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 comes with Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532.

The phone is upgradable to iOS 16 and is available in three storage variants up to 256GB of internal storage. Similar to the iPhone 11, it has a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It has a 2,815mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. You can purchase the base variant of the iPhone 12 for Rs 42,999 on Amazon.

iPhone 12 Mini

Launched alongside the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini is powered by the A14 Bionic and features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen. It offers up to 256GB of internal storage.

The iPhone 12 Mini borrows the rear camera from the iPhone 12 and has a 12MP primary sensor backed by a 12MP ultrawide lens. It has a 2,227mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. You can buy the iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 36,990 from Flipkart.

iPhone 13

Powered by the A15 bionic chipset, the iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen and offers up to 512GB of internal storage. It has a 3,240mAh battery and supports MagSafe fast wireless charging at 15W. You can buy the iPhone from Flipkart for Rs 54,990.

iPad Air 2022

The base variant of the 5th generation iPad Air is a good option for those looking to buy an iPad with an M1 chip. The Wi-Fi only 64GB internal storage variant of the iPad Air can be currently bought from Amazon for Rs 51,990.

iPad 9th generation

The iPad 9th generation is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 15 out of the box. It sports a 10.2-inch display and is a good option if you are buying an iPad for the first time. You can buy the iPad 9th gen from Flipkart at Rs 25,990.

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is a good option for those looking to buy an Apple Watch on a tight budget. The 44mm variant with GPS and cellular is currently available on Amazon for Rs 25,900.