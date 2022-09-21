Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best deals on smartphones, laptops, wearables & more

Here are the best offers and deals from the Amazon and Flipkart sales.
Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days:Amazon India and Flipkart are set to host their annual sale event this week with the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, respectively. The sales will bring big offers and great deals to the platforms across smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, audio products and more.
Check out the best offers and deals on various products across the platforms below. Watch out for additional bank offers as well as exchange bonuses too, as these will often help you bring the price on your next products further down.
Live Blog
Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Check out the best deals, offers on smartphones, watches, laptops, audio products and more
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will go on from September 23, with Prime Members getting early access from midnight September 22, while the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale will go take place from September 23 to September 30.
The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is one of the latest flagships from Samsung, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone also features a 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP+12MP+10MP rear camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging support.The phone will be available on Flipkart during the sale a Rs 59,999 including all offers.
The Zebronics ZEB-A27FHD 27-inch monitor is one of the most affordable curved gaming monitors, and will be available for Rs 12,499 on Amazon India. A 32-inch version of the monitor is also available for Rs 16,499 on Amazon India.
The Xiaomi 11i Hyper Charge 5G comes with 120W charging and will be available on Amazon India for Rs 19,999 including all offers during the sale. The phone also features a 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and a 108MP main camera, along with a 4,500mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale including bank offers. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, Exynos 2100 chipset and a 12MP+8MP+12MP triple camera on the back.
The iQOO Z6 Pro will be available for Rs 17,990 on Amazon India during the sale including bank offers. The Z6 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 778G chipset and other features like a 6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen, 64MP triple camera, 4700mAh battery and 66W fast charging.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available on Amazon India for Rs 4,790. The earbuds come with its signature kidney-beans shape and a number of other features including touch controls, triple microphones and 21 hours battery life.