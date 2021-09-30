scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 30, 2021
MUST READ

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best tech deals revealed so far

Here are the best tech deals on smartphones, Smart TVs and Laptops that have been revealed on Amazon ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 30, 2021 8:39:11 pm
amazon great indian sale, amazon sale,Check out the best deals and offers that the Amazon Sale has revealed so far. (Image Source: Amazon)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sales are here and for everyone waiting for the festive season to buy new products, the sheer number of deals and discounts flying around maybe difficult to track. Moreover, there are products which don’t  get an upfront discount but some good bank offers.

We’ve taken a good look at the offers available this year so far and here’s a compiled list of all the best deals that have been revealed so far including smartphones, smart TVs and laptops. The discounted prices include bank offers.

Smartphones

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Rs 33,999 with HDFC Bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy M12 – Rs 8,550 with HDFC Bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G – Rs 15,499  with HDFC Bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – Rs 68,499 with HDFC Bank offer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – Rs 43,499 with HDFC Bank offer.

OnePlus

OnePlus 9R 5G – Rs 34,999 with HDFC Bank offer.

OnePlus 9 5G – Rs 39,999 with HDFC Bank offer.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G – Rs 28,499 with HDFC Bank offer.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G – Rs 23,499 with HDFC Bank offer.

Xiaomi

Redmi 10 Prime – Rs 10,800 with HDFC Bank offer.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – Rs 17,499 with HDFC Bank offer.

Redmi Note 10 Pro – Rs 14,999 with HDFC Bank offer.

Redmi Note 10S – Rs 12,599 with HDFC Bank offer.

Redmi 9 – Rs 8,100 with HDFC Bank offer.

Redmi 9A – Rs 5,850 with HDFC Bank offer.

Mi 11X 5G – Rs 20,999 with HDFC Bank offer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Flipkart’s ‘Curtain Raiser’ sale goes live: Google Pixel 4a, iPhone SE heavily discounted

Others

iQOO Z3 – Rs 15,490 with HDFC Bank offer.

Tecno Spark 7T – Rs 7,650 with HDFC Bank offer.

Oppo A31 – Rs 10,341 with HDFC Bank offer.

iPhone XR – Rs 32,999.

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV 32-inch – Rs 14,499.

Redmi Smart TV 43-inch – Rs 23,999.

Redmi 50-inch 4K Smart TV – Rs 32,999.

Redmi 55-inch 4K Smart TV – Rs 40,999.

Redmi 65-inch 4K Smart  TV – Rs 59,999.

Mi Smart TV 43-inch – Rs 27,999.

The sale will also see new Smart TV launches from brands like Acer, Westinghouse and iFFalcon, among others. More offers will be added to this list when they’re available.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Laptops

HP 15 Ryzen 3 – Rs 38,999

HP 15 Ryzen 5 – Rs 44,990

HP Pavilion Core i5 – Rs 62,990

HP Pavilion 14 Ryzen 5 – Rs 58,999

HP Victus Ryzen 5 – Rs 61,990

Acer Nitro 5 Core i7 – Rs 89,990

Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 – Rs 72,990

Dell 14 2021 Core i3 – Rs 49,990

Dell Vostro 3400 Core i5 – Rs 54,990

Asus VivoBook 14 Core i3 – Rs 38,990

Asus TUF Gaming F15 Core i5 – Rs 58,990

Other tech deals

iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners starting at Rs 19,900.

Amazon Fire TV Stick at Rs 2,199.

Panasonic Lumix G7 camera at Rs 35,990.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus at Rs 18,999.

Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds at Rs 8,990.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 30: Latest News

Advertisement