Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best tech deals revealed so far

September 30, 2021 8:39:11 pm
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sales are here and for everyone waiting for the festive season to buy new products, the sheer number of deals and discounts flying around maybe difficult to track. Moreover, there are products which don’t get an upfront discount but some good bank offers.
We’ve taken a good look at the offers available this year so far and here’s a compiled list of all the best deals that have been revealed so far including smartphones, smart TVs and laptops. The discounted prices include bank offers.
Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G – Rs 33,999 with HDFC Bank offer.
Samsung Galaxy M12 – Rs 8,550 with HDFC Bank offer.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G – Rs 15,499 with HDFC Bank offer.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – Rs 68,499 with HDFC Bank offer.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 – Rs 43,499 with HDFC Bank offer.
OnePlus 9R 5G – Rs 34,999 with HDFC Bank offer.
OnePlus 9 5G – Rs 39,999 with HDFC Bank offer.
OnePlus Nord 2 5G – Rs 28,499 with HDFC Bank offer.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G – Rs 23,499 with HDFC Bank offer.
Redmi 10 Prime – Rs 10,800 with HDFC Bank offer.
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – Rs 17,499 with HDFC Bank offer.
Redmi Note 10 Pro – Rs 14,999 with HDFC Bank offer.
Redmi Note 10S – Rs 12,599 with HDFC Bank offer.
Redmi 9 – Rs 8,100 with HDFC Bank offer.
Redmi 9A – Rs 5,850 with HDFC Bank offer.
Mi 11X 5G – Rs 20,999 with HDFC Bank offer.
Others
iQOO Z3 – Rs 15,490 with HDFC Bank offer.
Tecno Spark 7T – Rs 7,650 with HDFC Bank offer.
Oppo A31 – Rs 10,341 with HDFC Bank offer.
iPhone XR – Rs 32,999.
Smart TVs
Redmi Smart TV 32-inch – Rs 14,499.
Redmi Smart TV 43-inch – Rs 23,999.
Redmi 50-inch 4K Smart TV – Rs 32,999.
Redmi 55-inch 4K Smart TV – Rs 40,999.
Redmi 65-inch 4K Smart TV – Rs 59,999.
Mi Smart TV 43-inch – Rs 27,999.
The sale will also see new Smart TV launches from brands like Acer, Westinghouse and iFFalcon, among others. More offers will be added to this list when they’re available.
Laptops
HP 15 Ryzen 3 – Rs 38,999
HP 15 Ryzen 5 – Rs 44,990
HP Pavilion Core i5 – Rs 62,990
HP Pavilion 14 Ryzen 5 – Rs 58,999
HP Victus Ryzen 5 – Rs 61,990
Acer Nitro 5 Core i7 – Rs 89,990
Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 – Rs 72,990
Dell 14 2021 Core i3 – Rs 49,990
Dell Vostro 3400 Core i5 – Rs 54,990
Asus VivoBook 14 Core i3 – Rs 38,990
Asus TUF Gaming F15 Core i5 – Rs 58,990
Other tech deals
iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners starting at Rs 19,900.
Amazon Fire TV Stick at Rs 2,199.
Panasonic Lumix G7 camera at Rs 35,990.
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus at Rs 18,999.
Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds at Rs 8,990.
