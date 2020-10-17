Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on UV sanitisers, pulse oximeters and more

Best Covid-19 related gadgets you can get on Amazon sale

This is the best time to buy anything and everything you want thanks to the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. We have previously discussed the best smartphone, gaming laptops and more deals available on Amazon during the festive sale. Now, let’s take a look at some of the best deals on Covid-19 related gadgets like uv sanitisers, pulse oximeters and more – which have become extremely popular amid the pandemic – that you can get during the ongoing festive sale.

Best deals on hand sanitizer machines

* Dolphy Automatic Gel Base Hand Sanitizer Dispenser – 1000ml available at a discounted price of Rs 5219 on Amazon. Additionally, there’s a 10 per instant discount on HDFC bank debit and credit card.

* Eyetech Refillable and Rechargeable Mini Sanitizer Spray Machine with Sanitizer for Currency, Car, Home, Office, Bank, Mobile Care, Personal Care and more available at Rs 379 on Amazon.

* Nexqua Dew Fog Sanitizer machine for Home, Office, Car, Purify Shops, Hotel available at Rs 3,399 on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Additionally, there’s 10 per instant discount on HDFC bank debit and credit card.

* Homehop 1000ml Wall mounted hand sanitizer disinfectant machine hygienic liquid alcohol dispenser for home and office available at a discounted Rs 599.

*Homehop automatic wall mounted sensor touchless hand soap sanitizer disinfectant machine hygienic hand wash dispenser for office and home (600ml) at Rs 1749.

Best deals on dishwashers

* Hafele Aqua 12S, 12 Place Settings Stainless Steel Freestanding Dishwasher available at Rs 35,999 on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Additionally, there’s 10 per instant discount on HDFC bank debit and credit card.

* Voltas Beko 8 Place Table Top Dishwasher available at a discounted price of Rs 19,990.

Best deals on UV sanitizers

* Nayasa UV-C Sterilizer Storage Box 15 Liter Sterilize Box available at a discounted price of Rs 7999.

* ORILEY CH01 UV Light Sanitizer Wand Portable and Chargable Disinfector Lamp Ultraviolet Surface Cleanser for Home Hotel Travel Car Sterilization (3W) available at Rs 2,279 during Amazon sale.

* Orient Electric UV Sanitech One Touch Sanitization/Sterilization Box 34 litres available at Rs 7,999.

* Caresmith RAY UV Sterilizer Box available at Rs 999.

Best deals on pulse oximeters

* Hesley Finger Pulse Oximeter, (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Pulse Rate Measurements and Pulse Bar Graph, Digital Reading LED Display available at Rs 1899.

* DR VAKU Pulse Oximeter Fingertip Blood Oxygen SpO2 Heart Rate Monitor FDA CE Approved with Pouch and Battery is available at Rs 899 on Amazon.

* Dr Trust (USA) Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm available at Rs 1999.

Best deals on forehead thermometer

* Vandelay infrared thermometer with non -contact IR thermometer forehead temperature machine available at Rs 1149.

* Dr Trust (USA) forehead digital infrared thermometer available at Rs 2499.

