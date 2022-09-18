Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Offers on Samsung Galaxy M-series, Fuji X-T4 and more

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale will start on September 23 but the e-commerce company has already begun offering “Kickstarted” deals with discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories and more. Here are some of the best deals that are already up for grabs ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy M series

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G was launched at a price of Rs 26,499 in 2022 but is now available at Rs 21,999. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It has up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The quad camera rear setup has a 108 MP primary sensory. The display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ unit with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was launched in 2022 at a price of Rs 17,999 but is now available at Rs 14,499. It is powered by an Exynos 1280 processor and comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy M33 features a 6.6-inch LCD display full HD+ with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its quad camera setup comes with a 50MP primary sensor and it also has an 8MP front camera. Its 6,000 mAh battery supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 was launched in 2021 at a price of Rs 14,999 but is now available at Rs 11,499 on Amazon. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 and comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It comes with a quad camera setup at the rear with a 64MPR primary sensor and a 20MP front camera. The Galaxy M32 has a 90 Hz 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

Fujifilm X-T4 mirrorless camera

Fujifilm’s X-T4 interchangeable lens mirrorless camera was launched in India in 2022 at a price of Rs 1,54,999 for just the body and Rs 1,99,999 with the XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WR lens. It is now available at a price of Rs 1,24,000 for just the body and Rs 1,71,000 with the XF16-80mm lens on Amazon. The camera comes with Fujifilm’s 26.1MP (X-Trans)APS-C sensor and features in-body image stabilisation.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in 2020 at a price of Rs 31,999 but is now available for Rs 22,999 on Amazon. The tablet is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It comes with a 10.4-inch (1200 x 2000 pixels, 224 ppi density) TFT display. The tablet comes with Android 10 out of the box.