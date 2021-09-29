Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale: Discounts on OnePlus 9 series, Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will be live from October 2 for Prime members and everyone else will be able to access it from October 3. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed some deals on various smartphones, and its products, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle.

During the sale, the e-commerce giant will give EMI options and exchange offers on most devices. There will also be a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming sale event on Amazon India.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale: Full list of smartphone deals

Vivo, Redmi, Tecno phone deals, offers

As per the official listing, Vivo V21e 5G smartphone will be available for Rs 24,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The Vivo Y73 will cost Rs 20,990, while the Vivo X60 will cost Rs 34,990. The Tecno Spark 7T will be on sale for Rs 8,499. The same device is currently selling at Rs 9,499. The Redmi 9A will be listed for Rs 6,799.

OnePlus phone deals, offers

The OnePlus 9R 5G will be available at an effective price of Rs 34,999 and the OnePlus 9 5G for Rs 39,999. The listing of Amazon suggests that there will be some discount, bank, and exchange offers, which will bring the price down of these OnePlus phones. To recall, the OnePlus 9 was launched in India for Rs 49,999, while the OnePlus 9R was made available for Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro, which is priced at Rs 64,999, will be sold for Rs 57,999 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The OnePlus Nord CE will be available at an effective price of Rs 23,499, OnePlus 8T for Rs 35,499, and OnePlus Nord 2 for 28,499.

Samsung phone deals, offers

Amazon will also offer the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for Rs 25,999, the Samsung Galaxy M32 for Rs 15,999, the Galaxy M12 for Rs 9,499, Galaxy M51 for Rs 19,999, and the Galaxy M21 2021 for Rs 12,499. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available for Rs 69,999. The same device is currently selling for Rs 92,520, which means that you will be getting a discount of Rs 22,521, as per Amazon’s latest sale listing.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for Rs 44,999. The device was originally launched in India for Rs 77,999 in August last year, meaning you will get a Rs 33,000 discount on this premium smartphone.

Oppo smartphone deals, offers

The site will be giving the Oppo F19 Pro 5G for Rs 25,990, the Oppo A54 for Rs 16,990, the Oppo A74 5G for Rs 15,990, and the Oppo A16 for Rs 13,990.