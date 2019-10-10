Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale starts October 13, select deals revealed

Amazon is set to bring back its Great Indian Festival 2019 sale as a ‘Celebration Special’ to mark the festive season. The sale will start on October 13 and will go on till October 17. Prime members will get early access to the sale starting on October 12 at 12 PM.

Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed a number of deals it will be offering to customers on mobile phones. Just like the previous sale, it will also be offering customers discounts and bundled offers on smartphones, laptops, headphones, TVs and other electronics. The company will also offer free screen replacement, no-cost EMIs and exchange offers on select smartphones.

During the sale, ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders will be eligible for a 10 per cent instant discount on the purchase of any products.

During the sale, customers will be offered the OnePlus 7 Pro at Rs 44,999 down from its current selling price of Rs 48,999. OnePlus 7 will be made available at a discounted rate of Rs 29,999. It usually sells at Rs 32,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be made available to consumers at Rs 42,999, just like the previous sale. The Galaxy M30 will be made available at Rs 9,999, down from its usual selling price of Rs 11,000). Whereas, Amazon will offer an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on all prepaid orders of the Samsung Galaxy M30s. Samsung Galaxy M10s will also be sold at a discounted price of Rs 8,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50 will be sold at Rs 18,990 and the company will offer an additional exchange value of Rs 6,000 to customers purchasing the Galaxy Note 10+. Other deals include the Apple iPhone XR at Rs 44,999, Huawei P30 Lite at Rs 15,990 and Redmi 7A at Rs 4,999.

Apart from smartphones, the company is also offering consumers discounts in other electronics like laptops, wearables, cameras and earphones. During the sale, the company will be offering the Dell Inspiron 3480 laptop at Rs 40,990, Lenovo Smart Tab M10 with Alexa Speaker Dock at Rs 16,990 and more.