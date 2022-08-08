Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Discounts on 5G phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi and Samsung

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale is currently on and there are deals and discounts across categories from mobile phones to laptops to home appliances. But with smartphones, the deals can get confusing. While sales are a good time to upgrade, sometimes you might be wondering if there really is a deal or discount on the actual price. Keep in mind that some of the prices that Amazon is reflecting on the offer page are inclusive of the bank offers. And you need to apply these bank offers when you hit buy and are making a payment. We take a look at the best 5G phones from top brands such as OnePlus to Xiaomi to Samsung and what are the deals to keep in mind on Amazon.

Deals on OnePlus phones

If you are on the lookout for a budget OnePlus phone with good performance and 5G support, the best option right now is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The advantage is this also comes with 5G support thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The phone launched at Rs 19,999 and you can read our full review here. The phone is listed at Rs 18,999 on Amazon which is a Rs 1,000 discount on the original price. If you have an SBI Bank card, you can get further discounts. There is a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 750 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions, while EMI transactions will get up to Rs 1250 discount.

The OnePlus 10R is a mid-premium flagship phone from the brand with the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max processor and it launched at Rs 38,999. This is available at Rs 34,999 for the version with 80W SuperVOOC charging and you’re getting a Rs 4,000 discount. The version with 150W fast charging is priced at Rs 39,999 during the sale compared to the original MRP of Rs 43,999. The OnePlus 10R also has the same bank offers as the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. This means there’s a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1250 on SBI credit card EMI transactions, while non-EMI will get up to Rs 750 discount.

Deals on Redmi and Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi’s phones come with some heavy-duty bank offers, so if you were looking to upgrade this sale might be a good time. First, if you are looking to get a budget 5G phone under Rs 15,000, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is one option given the starting price is Rs 14,999 during the sale. This phone comes with 33W fast charging, 6GB RAM and the Dimensity 810 5G chipset. The phone launched at Rs 16,999 so the discount is Rs 2,000. This is the SBI Bank offer which is the same as the OnePlus phones.

Xiaomi 11T Pro gets Rs 5,000 discount on all bank cards as part of the sale. (Image credit: Express photo) Xiaomi 11T Pro gets Rs 5,000 discount on all bank cards as part of the sale. (Image credit: Express photo)

Then there’s the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, which is another 5G-ready phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 64MP triple camera. The fast charging is limited to 33W so keep in mind. The key factor here is the slim design. The 6GB RAM option is listed at a price of Rs 24,999 and the phone launched at Rs 26,999. But there’s a discount up to Rs 5000 discount on all bank cards. This means you can get this 5G-ready phone at under Rs 20,000 if you use a bank card. The discount showed for us when we used our regular HDFC card for payment.

If you want a Xiaomi phone with a top-end processor, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is one such option given it runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone launched at Rs 43,999 in India and is now available for Rs 35,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage version. You also get 120W fast charging here and a 108MP main camera. Amazon is also including the bank offer on the Xiaomi 11T Pro, where you get a Rs 5000 instant discount on all bank cards.

Deals on Samsung phones

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M13 is another 5G-ready option to consider for under Rs 15,000. The phone is listed at Rs 13,999, which is the launch price. However, there are SBI bank discounts as well, which means you can get Rs 750 or Rs 1250 off depending on non-EMI or EMI transactions on SBI credit cards.

The Galaxy M53 is another 5G phone which is listed at Rs 24,999 on Amazon. It launched at Rs 26,499 and comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 108MP rear camera and a 5000 mAh battery. The SBI Bank credit card offer on this will ensure ​a flat Rs 2,250 discount and a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1250 on SBI credit card EMI Transactions.