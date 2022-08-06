Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022: Best deals and offers

The Amazon Great Freedom sale will be live till August 10. (Image Source: Amazon India)

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale is now live for both Prime members and regular Amazon users. The two-day sale will be accessible on the Amazon website and app and users will be able to get great deals and offers on products across categories like smartphones, electronics, apparel and more.

The sale will be live till August 10 and if you’re looking to buy some tech ahead of this Independence Day, here are some of the best deals on smartphones and other electronics that you can find on the platform.