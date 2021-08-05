Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins: Check deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale have begun. In case you missed the recent sale, then this is probably the best time to buy your favourite device at a discounted price. Both the Independence Day sale will continue until August 9. This means that the latest sale will last for five days. During the sale period, Amazon is promising to offer up to 60 percent discount on electronics and Flipkart is giving up to 80 percent off on products, as per the e-commerce listing.
In this live blog, we will include the best deals and offers available on most of the consumer technology products. Devices like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Apple iPhone 12, Asus ROG Phone 3, and more have received a price cut. So keep reading to know more about the latest Independence Day deals and offers.
During Amazon Great Indian Sale, the OnePlus 9R can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 37,999. You will get this price after applying the Rs 2,000 discount coupon available on the e-commerce site. It should be noted that the discount coupon will be applied at checkout. There is also an exchange offer of Rs 13,400, which means that you will be able to get the OnePlus 9R at a much lower price. Amazon is also giving a 10 percent discount on SBI bank credit cards.
The MacBook Air 2020 is currently selling for Rs 85,990. The mentioned price is for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The same MacBook was previously available for Rs 92,990 on Amazon.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is currently available for Rs 64,600 on Amazon. It was originally launched in India for Rs 1,09,999 for the 8GB RAM 256GB storage model. This means that users are getting a discount of Rs 45,399. There is also a discount of up to Rs 13,400 in exchange for your old device.
It features a foldable 6.7-inch full-HD Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The foldable phone packs a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging.