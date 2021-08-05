Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale begins: Check deals

Amazon Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale have begun. In case you missed the recent sale, then this is probably the best time to buy your favourite device at a discounted price. Both the Independence Day sale will continue until August 9. This means that the latest sale will last for five days. During the sale period, Amazon is promising to offer up to 60 percent discount on electronics and Flipkart is giving up to 80 percent off on products, as per the e-commerce listing.

In this live blog, we will include the best deals and offers available on most of the consumer technology products. Devices like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Apple iPhone 12, Asus ROG Phone 3, and more have received a price cut. So keep reading to know more about the latest Independence Day deals and offers.