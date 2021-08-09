scorecardresearch
Monday, August 09, 2021
Amazon Great Freedom Festival: The best deals on gaming laptops and accessories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Gaming on your mind? Check out these great deals during the Amazon sale that you shouldn't miss.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 9, 2021 2:03:42 pm
Acer Nitro 5, Acer NitroCheck out these gaming laptops and other accessories on sale during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. (Image Source: Amazon)

Buying a gaming laptop or any other peripherals is not the easiest task. There are a number of variables to consider and a lot of models to consider. However, we have handpicked a few deals available during the Amazon Great Freedom festival including both laptops, and other accessories that should make it easier for you to make a purchase. Check them out below.

Acer Nitro 5 Series

The Acer Nitro 5 series gaming laptops are some of the most value-for-money gaming laptops you can buy right now. Complete with an edgy design, RGB keys and a high-refresh-rate screen, the Acer Nitro 5 series comes in a number of RAM and storage variants with support for upgrades and both Intel 10th Gen and Ryzen 5000 series processors. The series currently starts at Rs 67,990.

Also Read |Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE review: A gaming ninja

HP Pavilion Gaming Series

The HP Pavilion Gaming series comes with a 15.6-inch FHD screen, and a cool, edgy design that’s one of the best in the segment. The budget gaming laptop comes with Ryzen 4000 series processors and both HDD and SSD storage variants. The series starts at Rs 56,990.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
More on gaming laptops |Things to consider when buying a gaming laptop

LG Ultragear 24-inch Gaming Monitor

The LG Ultragear 24-inch gaming monitor comes with a TN panel for a fast refresh rate and quick 1ms response time. The 1920×1080 (FHD) monitor also comes with a 144Hz refresh rate with support for AMD Radeon Freesync. The monitor comes with a Display Port and an HDMI port, along with a height-adjustable stand. The price of the monitor is currently Rs 13,499.

 

gaming accessories LG Ultragear gaming monitor and Razer Deathadder gaming mouse. (Image Source: Amazon)

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse

The Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse with a 6,400 DPI optical sensor comes with a sleek ergonomic design, high durability and two extra programmable buttons. The gaming mouse is available for Rs 1,453 during the Amazon sale.

Also Read |Asus MW203 silent mouse review: All bells and whistles, without the sound

Cosmic Byte Interstellar/ Nebula

The Cosmic Byte Interstellar wired gaming controller and Cosmic Byte Nebula wireless controller are great budget gaming controllers to buy. The controllers come with backlit keys and support usage with PC as well as PS3 and Android devices. The controllers also come with a rubberised texture and direct plug-and-play support on most newer Windows systems. The Interstellar (wired) is priced at Rs 950, and the Nebula (wireless) is priced at Rs 1,459.

