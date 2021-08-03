Amazon Great Freedom Festival and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on August 5

Amazon recently wrapped up its Prime Day sale and is now gearing up to host a Great Freedom Festival on its platform, which will be live from August 5. On the same day, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will also begin. Both the sales will continue until August 9, meaning they will last for a total of five days.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale details

Amazon is promising to offer big discounts on electronics. Customers will get up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, up to 60 percent off on electronics and accessories, and up to 55 percent off on TVs and appliances. Those planning to buy headphones or speakers will get a discount of up to 60 percent.

The e-commerce giant is also promising to offer up to 60 percent off on cameras and accessories. The listing of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale also shows that it will offer up to 30 percent off on Amazon combos. There will also be 10 percent off on SBI bank credit card.

Devices like Amazfit GTS2 Mini, boAt Airdopes, HP Chromebook, Apple iPad Air, and Redmi Smart LED TV will be available during the sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale details

Those who have Axis Bank cards and ICICI Bank credit cards will get 10 per cent instant discount on electronics. There will be up to 80 per cent off on electronics and accessories, and up to 75 per cent off on TVs and appliances, as per the Flipkart listing. One will also see no-cost EMI options and additional exchange offers.

Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has also revealed a few deals. The Asus ROG Phone 3, which is a gaming smartphone will cost users Rs 39,999. It was originally available for Rs 46,999. This means that users will be getting a discount of Rs 7,000 on this gaming phone.

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, Xiaomi’s Mi 10T series will be available with a starting price of Rs 24,499. This is inclusive of the bank and exchange offer on the phone. If you are interested in buying the Motorola Razr, then note that it will be sold for Rs 54,999, down from Rs 74,999. So, you will be getting a discount of Rs 20,000, as per the Flipkart listing.

The Moto G40 Fusion will be listed at a discounted price of Rs 13,499, down from Rs 14,499. The Motorola Moto G60 will cost Rs 16,999. Furthermore, the Infinix Hot 10S will be listed with Rs 500 discount offer, so one will be able to get it for Rs 9,499. Flipkart is also promising that customers will witness ‘Crazy Deals’ that will be available at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM during the Big Saving Days sale.