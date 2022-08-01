scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2022 starts August 6: Here’s what we know

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, August 6: Amazon is gearing up to host its next big Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 which will start August 6 and continue till August 10.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 1, 2022 11:44:37 am
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale | Amazon Great Freedom Sale | Amazon Freedom Sale 2022Amazon Freedom Sale 2022: Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale starts August 6.

If you missed the Amazon Prime Day sales, don’t worry, the sale season is not over in the world of e-commerce. Amazon is gearing up to host its next big Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 which will start August 6 and continue till August 10. This is the e-commerce platform’s annual independence day sale and as always there will be offers on smartphones, laptops, smart speakers, home appliances and other electronics. Amazon has partnered with SBI Card to offer 10 per cent instant discount as well.

The deals are yet to be announced per se, but there will be offers for electronic products. According to Amazon’s promotional page, its own Echo devices could see up to 45 per cent discount, while Kindle devices will also get discounts up to Rs 3,400. Amazon’s Fire TV devices will see up to 44 per cent off.

There will discounts on laptops as well, along with new TV launches. In smartphones, the most awaited details will be around Apple’s iPhone series– especially the current iPhone 13 series, given that iPhone 14 launches next month. Apple’s older iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 phones will likely more discounts as well, so this could be a good opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade.

Amazon’s promotion page also mentions discounts worth up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories. Over the years, we’ve seen that deals on smartphones have gotten less exciting while deals on accessories, etc are often much more tempting. For those looking to get new audio products, these sales are a good time to get some of the more premium devices at a discount. Top quality headphones from Sony, Sennheiser, Bose usually are offered at a discount during these sales so do keep a look-out for these offers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

We should know more about the deals once the sale goes live.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

4

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

5

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces
Explained

Understanding the unique jobs crisis that India faces

Premium
Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

CWG 2022: Family time @ the cricket

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

Lawyer in PILs against CM Soren arrested in Kolkata

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

Communal murders rock three families in Dakshina Kannada

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement