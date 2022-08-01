Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2022 starts August 6: Here’s what we know

August 1, 2022 11:44:37 am
If you missed the Amazon Prime Day sales, don’t worry, the sale season is not over in the world of e-commerce. Amazon is gearing up to host its next big Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 which will start August 6 and continue till August 10. This is the e-commerce platform’s annual independence day sale and as always there will be offers on smartphones, laptops, smart speakers, home appliances and other electronics. Amazon has partnered with SBI Card to offer 10 per cent instant discount as well.
The deals are yet to be announced per se, but there will be offers for electronic products. According to Amazon’s promotional page, its own Echo devices could see up to 45 per cent discount, while Kindle devices will also get discounts up to Rs 3,400. Amazon’s Fire TV devices will see up to 44 per cent off.
There will discounts on laptops as well, along with new TV launches. In smartphones, the most awaited details will be around Apple’s iPhone series– especially the current iPhone 13 series, given that iPhone 14 launches next month. Apple’s older iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 phones will likely more discounts as well, so this could be a good opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade.
Amazon’s promotion page also mentions discounts worth up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories. Over the years, we’ve seen that deals on smartphones have gotten less exciting while deals on accessories, etc are often much more tempting. For those looking to get new audio products, these sales are a good time to get some of the more premium devices at a discount. Top quality headphones from Sony, Sennheiser, Bose usually are offered at a discount during these sales so do keep a look-out for these offers.
Subscriber Only Stories
We should know more about the deals once the sale goes live.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
