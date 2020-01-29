Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale: Offers on gaming gadgets, accessories, more

Discounts on gaming devices and accessories from a number of brands like Asus, Acer, Logitech and more. Discounts on gaming devices and accessories from a number of brands like Asus, Acer, Logitech and more.

Amazon is finally holding a sale exclusively for gamers. The sale will end tonight at 11:59 PM IST. During the sale, customers are being offered various discounts and deals on gaming devices and accessories from a number of brands like Asus, Acer, Logitech and more.

Apart from deals and discounts, the company is providing customers with no-cost EMI and exchange offers. People during the sale can get up to 50 per cent discount on gaming devices, accessories and more.

During the sale, Amazon will is offering the Asus TUF FX505DT at Rs 54,990. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It also sports the company’s own 120Hz IPS-level Nano Edge display.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 with a 15.6-inch display is available at Rs 62,990. Whereas, the LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor is available at Rs 12,999, which has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time.

The Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Slim variant during the sale is available at Rs 26,490. This is the cheapest the gaming console has been made available for.

In terms of graphics cards, the GALAX GeForce RTX 2070 with 100mm twin fans and metallic conductors is available at Rs 38,917. The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2060 Super AMP based on Nvidia’s Turing architecture with 2176 CUDA cores and a 256-bit wide bus interface is available at Rs 37,990.

Western Digital Blue 3D NAND SATA SSD is being offered at a starting price of Rs 3,799 with a 5-year brand warranty. AMD Ryzen 3 2200G with a clock speed of 3.7GHz is available at Rs 6,880. And the Ant Esports ICE-200TG Mid tower gaming cabinet with an RGB front panel and support for ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX motherboards is being offered at Rs 2,649.

You can head over to Amazon to take a look at other deals on gaming products.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd