Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: The best deals for grabs

Amazon is currently running its Grand Gaming Days sale, during which it is providing consumers with a slew of offers and deals on gaming gadgets, devices and accessories. The sale is currently live and will go on until February 23.

The company is also offering customers offers like no-cost EMI and exchange benefits. Bank of Baroda credit card customers can get an additional 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on purchasing via their credit cards. Customers can get up to 50 per cent on devices, accessories and more during the sale. Below is a list of the best offers you can get during the sale.

Gaming consoles

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3 bundle is currently available at Rs 20,990. And the Sony PS4 Slim 1TB variant without any games is available at Rs 27,490.

Gaming laptops and monitors

The Asus TUF FX505DT is currently available at Rs 60,990. It comes with a 120Hz IPS-level Nano Edge display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 is currently available at Rs 66,990. It sports a 15.6-inch 144Hz display and comes with 8GB of RAM. Whereas, the Acer ED 2 Curved LED Gaming Monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate is available at Rs 9,999.

Graphic cards

The ASUS Cerberus GeForce GTX 1050 Gaming Graphics Card with Auto-Extreme manufacturing technology and 4GB of GDDR5 RAM is currently available at Rs 11,048. Whereas, the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 Super AMP powered by the NVIDIA Turing architecture is available at Rs 38,095. It comes with 2176 CUDA cores and operates across a 256-bit wide bus interface at speeds of 14 Gbps.

Other gaming components

The Antec NX200 Mid Tower Gaming Cabinet with ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX support and a full-sized ABS side window panel is available at Rs 2,629.

The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G processor clocked at 3.7Ghz is available at Rs 7,150. You can pair this with the Western Digital WD Blue SATA 3 SSD, which uses 3D NAND technology to achieve its speeds, is available at a starting price of Rs 3,839.

The TP-Link Archer C5400X AC5400 with a 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU, three co-processors and 1 GB RAM is priced at Rs 24,999.

Logitech G304 gaming mouse is available at Rs 2,899. It uses the next-gen optical gaming sensor HERO from Logitech, which the company claims delivers lightspeed performance with a lot of accuracy.

