Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale from July 21-23: Discounts on multiple gaming gadgets

Amazon has announced that it will be kicking off its Grand Gaming Days at midnight and it will be live until July 23. During the sale, customers will get up to 50 per cent off on gaming gadgets including laptops, TVs, video game consoles and more. Apart from this, customers will also be able to take advantage of other benefits like no-cost EMI schemes, instant discount on using ICICI bank cards and more.

ICICI Bank Credit and Debit card holders can avail a discount of 5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. They will also get an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 8,000.

Gaming consoles

During the sale, Amazon will allow customers to sign up for the PlayStation 5 launch, which is supposed to take place later this year. All of the customers who sign up will get details on all games and accessories related to the launch of PS5.

Apart from this, the Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Slim will be made available at Rs 27,990. The console will come bundled with a number of games including GTA 5, Days Gone, God of War and Fortnite.

Gaming laptops and monitors

The Lenovo Legion Y540 with a 15.6-inch display and a 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU will be made available at Rs 78,990. Acer Nitro 9 15.6-inch, powered by 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti will be made available at Rs 94,990.

LG 24-inch 4K monitor with flicker-free technology and a 75Hz refresh rate is available at Rs 9,722. It comes with features like dynamic action sync, black stabilizer and game mode.

Gaming TVs

Samsung 49-inch Series 5 full HD LED Smart TV with a gaming mode, Dolby Digital Plus sound support and multi-output audio will be sold at Rs 53,999 during the sale. The budget gamers can get the Metz 40 Smart TV at Rs 16,299. It comes with a 40-inch display with support for DTS Tru Surround Sound.

Graphic cards

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Gaming Graphics Card with WINDFORCE 2X cooling system and 6GB of GDDR5 RAM will be made available at Rs 19,849. Whereas, the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 OC powered by the NVIDIA Turing architecture is available at Rs 13,300.

Other Gaming peripherals

Acer Nitro Wired Optical Gaming Mouse with 6 DPI levels, alternating LEDs and eight different buttons at Rs 1,984. Acer Predator NB PBG810 Hybrid Gaming Backpack will be available at Rs 3,948. Asus Cerberus Gaming Keyboard with a full SECC metal plate, a splash-proof design, 12 macro keys and 4-level light setting will sell at Rs 3,249.

Acer Predator Galea 300 Wired Gaming Headset, which is a tournament-grade headset will be made available at Rs 6,447. Acer claims that the Predator Galea 300 delivers epic, mind-blowing sound and clarity. Lastly, the TP-Link Archer C4000 Wireless Tri-Band MU-MIMO Gigabit Router with a 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU for faster and lag-free connections will be made available at Rs 15,499.

