Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M40, OnePlus 7 Pro and more

Amazon India will be hosting its annual freedom sale from August 8-11, 2019. For Amazon Prime customers the sale will begin on August 7 at 12pm. The e-commerce giant has announced that it will be offering up to 40 per cent off on mobiles and accessories.

The company has also partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 per cent instant discount to the customers using SBI credit cards as a payment option. Apart from this, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get unlimited reward points when they shop during the sale period. There will also be debit card EMI, no-cost EMI and Bajaj Finserv EMI which will be available during the sale period.

In its dedicated page, Amazon India has announced that it will offer up to Rs 20,000 off on premium smartphones and up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange. There will be offers on budget smartphones as well.

Smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M40 and the newly launched Oppo K3 are expected to be sold with a price cut and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available with an extra exchange offer. The offer prices and extra exchange amount is yet to be announced by the e-commerce firm. Apart from the exchange discount, OnePlus 7 Pro will be available with no-cost EMI options as well.

Apart from the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7, Vivo V15, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Oppo Reno and Oppo F11 Pro are also going to be available with extra exchange discount. Samsung Galaxy M30, Galaxy S10, Redmi Y3, Oppo A7 and Honor View 20 are shown on the page as receiving price cuts. but so far the reduced prices have not been revealed.

Amazon India has also teased Huawei Y9 Prime 2019. It is listed as coming soon in the dedicated sale page. The smartphone will be launched on Thursday, August 1 at an event in New Delhi.

Apart from smartphones, Amazon will also provide various discounts and offers on power banks, Bluetooth headsets, cables and chargers.