Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Deals and offers on OnePlus 7 series, Redmi 7, Y3 and more

Amazon India is going to host its annual Freedom Sale from August 8-11, 2019. For the Amazon Prime customers, the sale will be live tomorrow (August 7) at 12pm. during the sale, the e-commerce giant will be offering various offers and deals across, smartphones, electronics, large appliances and more.

Advertising

Customers using their SBI credit cards and EMI will be eligible for an instant discount of 10 per cent. Apart from this, there will be no-cost EMI on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, select debit and credit cards and Bajaj Finserv EMI card. This apart, the company will also offer exchange benefits on smartphones, TVs and other large appliances.

Amazon will be providing up to 40 per cent off on smartphones along with exchange offers up to Rs 6,000 and no-cost EMI starting Rs 1499 per month. During the sale, OnePlus 7 series which comprises of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available with an additional exchange benefit of up to Rs 3,000 and no-cost EMI up to 12 months.

Both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. While the 7 Pro comes with a triple rear camera comprising of 48MP+8MP+16MP sensors and a 16MP motorised pop-up front camera, the OnePlus 7, on the other hand, comes with a 48MP+5MP dual rear camera and a 16MP camera placed on the notched screen.

Advertising

Apart from the OnePlus, the Huawei Y9 Prime, which was launched last week will go for sale for the first time during the sale period along with an additional exchange discount of Rs 1,500 and six months no-cost EMI. The recently launched Oppo K3 will also be sold at a starting price of Rs 16,990.

Amazon has also said that Xiaomi smartphones will be sold with up to Rs 7,500 off. there will be offers on Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3. There will be offers and deals on Apple iPhone 6S, iPhone X, iPhone XR and more, the company said.

Also Read|Amazon Freedom Sale from August 7: Offers to expect on mobiles, headphones, smart TVs and more

Apart from smartphones, Amazon will also be offering up to 50 per cent off on TVs, speakers and home audio and up to 60 per cent off on headphones, cameras and accessories and musical instruments.