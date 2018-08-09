Amazon Freedom Sale 2018 Live: Best deals on Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TV, Audio, Games and more

Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
Amazon Freedom Sale 2018 is now live: Here are today's best deals and offers on Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TV, Audio, Games and more in this independence day sale

Written by Ameya Dalvi | Mumbai | Updated: August 9, 2018 11:27:28 am

Amazon Freedom Sale 2018 is now live. Yes, there was an Amazon sale just last month, and there might be a few more in the coming months too (I know). But as a part on India’s Independence Day celebrations, Amazon India has hosted this Freedom Sale on its mobile app as well as their website. The four day Amazon Freedom Sale starts today, August 9 and ends August 12. As part of the sale, Amazon is offering deals and discounts on products across various categories like smartphones, laptops, TVs, audio-video products, games and a lot more.

During the sale, Amazon will offer up to 40 per cent discount on mobiles and accessories. In addition to that, SBI debit card users will benefit from 10 per cent instant discount, no-cost EMI, exchange offer and total damage protection plans. As always there will be some real good deals and some pretentious ones. We will filter out the imposters and share with you only the offers that are worth spending your hard earned money on.

Live Blog

Amazon Freedom Sale 2018 Today Offer Live updates 

11:27 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Rs 800 discount

There's a 20% discount on Amazon Fire TV Stick in this sale. It is available for Rs 3,199 currently against its usual selling price of Rs 3,999. However, the offer is only available for Prime members. You also get 3 months free subscription to Sony LIV premium, 6 months of Gaana+ complimentary and some more. The deal is valid till end of the day today.

‘Amazon Freedom Sale’ began at midnight with offers across products. We will look at deals around smartphones, Consumer Electronics, television sets, etc and whether they are worth it. Keep in mind that there will be additional discounts up to 23% exclusively for Prime members on select Amazon Devices, like Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick and Kindle.

Customers also get 10 per cent instant discount when they pay using SBI Debit & Credit Cards. Amazon is also offering Kindle Unlimited subscription for Rs 1499 for the whole year. Kindle eBooks will also get discounts of minimum 70 per cent. Finally, all customers who use at least 6 skills will get INR 150 Amazon Pay Balance.

There will be extra Rs 2,000 off on Exchange for OnePlus 6 buyers. There also up to 37 per cent discount on Samsung smartphones and other offers.

