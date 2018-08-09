Amazon Freedom Sale 2018 Live: Best deals on Smartphones, Laptops, Smart TV, Audio, Games and more

Amazon Freedom Sale 2018 is now live. Yes, there was an Amazon sale just last month, and there might be a few more in the coming months too (I know). But as a part on India’s Independence Day celebrations, Amazon India has hosted this Freedom Sale on its mobile app as well as their website. The four day Amazon Freedom Sale starts today, August 9 and ends August 12. As part of the sale, Amazon is offering deals and discounts on products across various categories like smartphones, laptops, TVs, audio-video products, games and a lot more.

During the sale, Amazon will offer up to 40 per cent discount on mobiles and accessories. In addition to that, SBI debit card users will benefit from 10 per cent instant discount, no-cost EMI, exchange offer and total damage protection plans. As always there will be some real good deals and some pretentious ones. We will filter out the imposters and share with you only the offers that are worth spending your hard earned money on.