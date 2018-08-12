Amazon Freedom Sale 2018: Best deals on smartphones today

Amazon Freedom Sale 2018: Best deals on smartphones Amazon Freedom Sale 2018: Best deals on smartphones

Amazon Freedom Sale has entered the fourth and final day. The four day sale that went live on August 9 brought some of the best deals across a wide range of products including smartphones. As part of the sale, Amazon is providing up to 40 per cent discount on smartphones along with 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. The e-retailer is offering exchange offers, no-cost EMI and total damage protection plans as well. In case you missed the best deals on smartphones, don’t worry we have got you covered. In this article, we have compiled some of the best offers available across leading smartphone brands on Amazon India. You have till midnight to grab these deals.

Moto G5S Plus

Moto G5S Plus can be brought at a discounted price of Rs 11,999 during Amazon Freedom sale. Although its successor the Moto G6 is out in the market at an affordable price, the Moto G5S Plus is still a promising device. It sports a snappy Snapdragon 625 SoC as compared to the Snapdragon 450 chipset found on Moto G6.

You can save up to Rs 4000 for similar RAM/storage configuration (4GB RAM/64Gb storage) as the Moto G6. The Moto G5S Plus features dual 13MP rear cameras that offer good detail and well-toned images. It runs near stock version of Android Oreo and features a 5.5-inch full HD display.

Honor 7C and Honor 7X

Honor’s smartphones from the budget portfolio have received substantial discounts in the Amazon sale. The 32GB storage versions of both the handsets are currently listed at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. Honor 7C features a 5.99-inch HD+ 18:9 display, EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and 3000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the metallic unibody designed Honor 7X sports a 5.93-inch Full HD+ 18:9 display, Kirin 659 SoC, EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo, dual rear cameras and 3,340mAh battery. Honor 7C has 13MP+2MP dual cameras while Honor 7X has a 16MP+2MP combination at the back.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available at an offer price of Rs 55,900 on Amazon. Although the smartphone is not eligible for SBI instant discount, buyers who make the purchase using HDFC credit card can get flat cashback offer of Rs 4,000.

Additionally, the Galaxy Note 8 tags exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 on the e-commerce platform. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a tall 6.3-inch AMOLED display, Exynos 8895 SoC, 6GB RAM dual 12MP cameras and 3,300mAh battery.

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei’s latest flagship model, Huawei P20 Pro is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 during Amazon Freedom sale. The smartphone marked its way to India at a price of Rs 64,999. Those who purchase the handset using SBI credit or debit card can avail another 10 per cent instant discount along with the Rs 5,000 discount on offer.

No cost EMI option is available on select HDFC debit cards and on all major credit cards. The highlight of the Huawei P20 Pro is the triple camera set up at the back, featuring Leica branded 40MP (RGB) sensor, a 20MP (B&W) sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. It bears a 6.1-inch OLED 18.7:9 display, Kirin 970 SoC, IP67 rated water and dust resistance and 4,000mAh battery.

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 doesn’t flaunt a notch-style display as the Chinese brand’s latest flagship model, Honor 10, but with a price drop of Rs 5,000 it does make the former flagship model worth considering.

The AI-enabled Honor View 10 offers sturdy build, brilliant imaging sensors and powerful Kirin 970 SoC. The phone features 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, 6GB RAM/128GB onboard storage and 3,750mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1(2018)

Nokia’s mid-range handset, Nokia 6.1 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 15,999 during Amazon Freedom Sale. Amazon prepaid users can further benefit Rs 2,000 cashback offer. The discount and cashback offer is available on Nokia 6.1 4GB RAM variant.

The mid-range smartphone from Nokia sports Carl Zeiss branded 16MP primary camera, a 5.5-inch full HD display and 3,000mAh battery. The Android One powered handset runs a stock version of Android Oreo with no bloatware.

