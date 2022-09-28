Amazon, Flipkart sales: Best budget TWS earbuds to buy under Rs 3000

Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Day sale are cloning to a close in the next few days and if you’re in the market to buy some true wireless earbuds for yourself or as a gift for your near and dear ones, you may be simply confused given the plethora of options out there.

To make matters easy for you, here are the best affordable TWS deals you can get on Amazon India and Flipkart right now that offer good sound and features under Rs 3,000.

Oppo Enco Buds at Rs 1,299

The Oppo Enco series products are known for offering the best-in-class sound and features in their segments. The Enco Buds may have been succeeded by the Enco Buds 2 right now, but that only makes the older buds a sweeter deal at just Rs 1,299 on Amazon. Features on offer include a compact size, stem-less design, 24 hour battery life (including case) and IP54 dust and water resistance.

JBL C115 at Rs 2699 + Rs 200 coupon

The JBL C115 TWS earbuds also come with a compact size, stem-less design and Quick charge support and bassy sound. While priced at Rs 2,699, Amazon India is currently offering a Rs 200 off coupon on all colour variants of the product, bringing the price down to Rs 2,499. The earbuds are available in Black, Mint and Red variants.

OnePlus Nord Buds at Rs 2,399

The OnePlus Nord Buds are a pair of good budget earbuds if you’re looking for something affordable that also fits in your OnePlus product ecosystem. The earbuds come with up to 30 hours of battery life (with case) and fast charging along with an IP55 rating. They are currently priced at Rs 2,399 on Amazon.

JBL Wave 200 Rs 2,899

The JBL Wave 200 TWS are the most feature-packed earbuds in this list. They come with a bassy sound signature, touch controls and support for dual connections, allowing you to connect to, say, a phone and a laptop at the same time and quickly switch between the two. The earbuds are priced at Rs 2,899 on Flipkart

Dizo Buds Z Pro at Rs 2,599

Advertisement

The Dizo Buds Z Pro are some of the best earbuds in the segment if you want an overall good package. They look good, are super comfortable and sound great while offering a good calling experience as well. They are currently available in two colours and are priced at Rs 2,399 on Flipkart.