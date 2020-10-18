The best deals on premium smart speakers to get on Amazon and Flipkart right now

Amazon Echo Studio and Apple Homepod (File Photos)

Several smart speakers have been launched in the past month. From Google Nest Audio to Mi smart speaker, the segment has seen a few new entrants. Meanwhile, during the festive sale on Amazon and Flipkart, the older generation speakers have received an attractive price cut to give more options to the buyers. There are options available if you want a more premium sounding smart speaker that can also do the job of a TV soundbar and a mini party speaker. Here are a few smart speaker deals worth looking at.

Harman Kardon Allure

Harman Kardon Allure is a compact nice looking device that comes with Alexa voice control. The maximum output of the speaker is 60W. It has 10 hours of play time and can be used outdoors as well while chilling on the balcony. Charging the speaker is easy as it comes with a charging cradle. For calls, it has built-in two microphone array equipped with noise cancellation technology. Also, it comes with 360 degree immersive sound and weighs 1.1 kg. Harman Kardon Allure is currently priced at Rs 8,999 on Amazon.

Bose Home Speaker 300

Bose may not be the best smart speaker but it surely is one of the best when it comes to sound quality. It has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. It has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility and the Bose Music app is capable of controlling all music services in one. Users can even band more Bose speakers together. There are plenty of touch controls on the top of the speakers including the mute button and three different presets. It can pick up a user’s voice easily with the help of a six-microphone array. The sound is loud enough. The Bose Home speaker 300 weighs just 948 grams and is available for Rs 18,830 on Amazon.

Harman Kardon Allure and Bose Home Speaker 300 (Source: Amazon India) Harman Kardon Allure and Bose Home Speaker 300 (Source: Amazon India)

Apple HomePod

Apple HomePod is the most expensive home speaker of the lot. It is a perfect buy for those who want to build an Apple ecosystem in their home. The speaker is compact and can be placed anywhere. It offers high-quality sound and bass that can fill a medium-sized room. It has six microphones making it capable of receiving audio input from any part of the space. The device has an A8 chip and can be connected to iOS devices to play music from Apple music easily. It is compatible with HomeKit devices as well. If you want to pair it with other Apple Homepods too. Also, it weighs 2.5 kg and comes in black and white colour variants. It is currently available for Rs 16,990 on Flipkart. There is an additional 10 per cent discount for SBI debit and credit card users.

(Express Photo) (Express Photo)

ALSO READ: Apple HomePod review: Listen to what you love, the way you love it

Amazon Echo (3rd gen)

Amazon Echo is one of the most popular brands in the smart speaker segment. There are not many changes in made the third generation when compared to its predecessors but the sound quality has improved. It is easy to set up with the Alexa app. The smart speaker has four physical buttons on the top and LED light. The design has been improved slightly as well and is now available in multiple colours. You can connect multiple speakers at once when you need more sound in a single room or in multiple rooms. You can control smart devices with the Amazon Echo 3rd gen. If you want to connect it to an old TV or smartphone, the 3.5mm audio jack comes in handy. The smart speaker is currently available for Rs 5,999.

Amazon Echo Studio

Amazon Echo Studio is clearly the best the company has to offer in the smart speaker lineup. It comes equipped with three mid-range speakers for left, right and top along with a directional tweeter and a 5.22 bass driver. It is capable of producing 3D sound experience, thanks to the far-field microphones similar to Apple Homepod. The speaker is larger in size than the regular Echo and weighs 3.86 kg. It is currently available for Rs 18,999.

Amazon Echo Studio (File Photo) Amazon Echo Studio (File Photo)

ALSO READ | Amazon Echo Studio hands-on: It sounds right

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd