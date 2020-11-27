Amazon, Flipkart sale: Discounts on OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, and more

OnePlus Nord, Realme X3, and Samsung Galaxy M51 available with up to Rs 3,000 discount.

Amazon and Flipkart are still offering discounts on several phones. While you are not getting as big discounts as the previous festival sales, e-commerce giants are offering decent deals. Popular phones like Realme X3, OnePlus Nord and Samsung Galaxy M51 are available with up to Rs 3,000 discount offer. The below-listed devices are priced under Rs 30,000 price segment. Read on to know more about these attractive phone deals.

OnePlus Nord

The 128GB storage + 8GB RAM is currently available with Rs 1,000 instant discount offer. This is valid on HDFC bank credit card, credit EMI and debit EMI transactions. This model of OnePlus Nord is available for Rs 27,999, which means that you can get this device for Rs 26,999. If you are planning to buy this phone and don’t want the 64GB storage variant, then you are at least saving Rs 1,000 for the 128GB variant. The offer is live on Amazon, and you can also avail the exchange offer. The OnePlus Nord was launched with a 48M quad rear camera setup, 6.44-inch 90Hz fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC, 4,115mAh battery and more.

Also read: Flipkart Black Friday sale kicks off: Big discount on iPhone XR, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and more

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3

Those looking for an affordable phone with Qualcomm’s 800 series SoC, can buy Realme X3 or the SuperZoom variant. The standard version is listed on Flipkart with a discount of Rs 3,000. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 24,999, but it is currently available for Rs 21,999 with up to Rs 14,300 exchange offer. The handset packs a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 120Hz FHD+ display, 4,200mAh battery and more. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is selling for Rs 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is on sale for Rs 22,999, down from Rs 24,999. Amazon is giving you Rs 2,000 discount on this mid-range device. There are a few bank offers available on the site. This is a competitor of OnePlus Nord and features an AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 730G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and more. This is currently the only smartphone in the world to offer a massive 7,000mAh battery under the hood.

Poco M2

There is only Rs 500 discount on this device. The Poco M2 can be purchased for Rs 10,499. For the same price, you get a MediaTek G80 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 13-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The device has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. During the Black Friday sale, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 9,950 exchange offer on this budget phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd