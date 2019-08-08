Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on Smart TVs under Rs 40,000

Amazon and Flipkart are currently running their pre-independence day sales with discounts over various categories. Flipkart’s National Shopping Days sale will end on August 10, while Amazon’s Freedom sale will end on August 11.

Advertising

Televisions are becoming an integral part of today’s society even if you have cut the cord and don’t have any DTH service running. People have started using televisions to stream online content and cast their screens onto them to get a better viewing experience. Here is a list of deals on televisions that you can check out on Flipkart and Amazon during this sale period.

32-inch televisions

Sanyo Nebula Series XT-32A081H is currently available on Amazon at Rs 11,999, down Rs 1,000, from its usual selling price of Rs 12,999. The television sports a 32-inch HD Ready IPS LED display with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels with a display refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV comes pre-installed with apps like Netflix and Youtube, users can download more apps from the company’s own app store.

It also comes with features like Fast Cast and Android Mirroring. Amazon is offering SBI card owners an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,500. It is also offering customers no cost EMI offers.

Advertising

Vu Ultra Smart 32 inch HD Ready LED Smart TV is another good option you can go in for. The TV is currently available at Rs 10,999 and it usually sells at Rs 11,499. During the sale, Flipkart is offering customers up to Rs 3,500 on exchange, 10 per cent instant discount on purchasing with ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and no cost EMI schemes.

The TV sports a 32-inch display with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels with a display refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with a Linux based operating system, which allows users to run apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube without any issues. It also features Android support for casting on to it.

Under 40-inches televisions

TCL 40S62FS is a 40-inch smart TV that comes with a full HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device comes with an A+ Grade LED Panel. It runs the company’s own TCL Launcher and is powered by a Dual Core CPU.

The TV comes with pre-installed apps like Netflix and Youtube. Consumers can download more apps from TCL’s app store. It also comes with screen mirroring features. Amazon is offering SBI card owners an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,500. It is also offering customers no cost EMI offers.

Thomson B9 Pro sports a 40 inch full HD (1920×1080 pixels) LED panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It runs Google’s Android TV operating system allowing users to download apps like Netflix, Hotstar and more from the Google Play Store. The company has added its own custom skin over Android TV called the My wall interface.

It is currently selling for Rs 16,499 from its usual selling price of Rs 16,999. Flipkart is offering customers up to Rs 7,500 on exchange, 10 per cent instant discount on purchasing with ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and no cost EMI schemes.

Under 50-inches televisions

Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering customers the LG Ultra HD (4K) 43-inch LED Smart TV at Rs 39,999. Flipkart is offering customers the 2018 variant, whereas, Amazon is offering them the 2019 variant.

Both the variants have similar specifications and do not differ much. They have a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 50Hz. It runs the company’s own Web OS paired with its own ThinQ AI technology. The TV comes with support for 4K active HDR content, 4K upscaler and DTS virtual: X.

Above 50-inches televisions

VU 50 Inches 4K Ultra HDR Smart LED TV 50SM is currently selling on Amazon at Rs 29,940 down from its usual price of Rs 31,990. The TV comes sporting a 4K UHD panel with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels with a refresh rate of 220Hz. The company has added its own custom Linux fork to make this into a smart TV and lets users download apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from its own app store. Amazon is offering SBI card owners an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,500. It is also offering customers no cost EMI offers.

Thomson 55 OATH 0999 is a 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV running Google’s Android TV operating system. Consumers can download apps like Netflix, Hotstar and more from the Google Play Store. The company has added its own custom skin over Android TV called the My wall interface. The TV comes with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Flipkart is offering customers up to Rs 17,000 on exchange, 10 per cent instant discount on purchasing with ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and no cost EMI schemes.