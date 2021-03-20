Amazon, Flipkart sale: 5 smartphone deals you can’t afford to miss

Amazon and Flipkart are hosting smartphone sales on their respective platforms. The e-commerce giants are offering good discounts on some of the phones. If you are planning to buy a new phone, then this is probably the best time to buy. Popular devices like iPhone 12 mini, Poco X3, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more have received a discount on Flipkart and Amazon. There are also no-cost EMI options as well as exchange offers. Here’s a quick look at the 10 best smartphone deals you can’t afford to miss.

Poco X3 at Rs 13,499

The Poco X3 is again available at a very low price on Flipkart. The device is listed on the e-commerce site for Rs 14,499. There is a Rs 1,000 discount on the HDFC bank credit card transactions, which means that you can buy the Poco X3 at an effective price of Rs 13,499, as per Flipkart. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,950, which will bring the price of the device by a big margin. It is worth noting that the Poco X3 phone was previously available for Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at Rs 13,999

The Xiaomi Note 9 Pro Max is also available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999. But, you can get it for Rs 13,999 if you have an HDFC bank credit card. The Xiaomi Note 9 Pro Max was originally launched in India for Rs 16,499. The device comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, 64MP quad rear camera setup, 5,020mAh battery, Snapdragon 720G chipset, 33W charger and more. There is also up to Rs 14,450 off on the exchange of your old device.

iPhone XR at Rs 37,999

During the Flipkart Electronics sale, the iPhone XR is available for Rs 38,999 which is for the 64GB variant. The HDFC bank credit card holders can get an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the phone, which brings down the price to Rs 37,999. It is worth pointing out that the previous Flipkart sale was offering the same iPhone for Rs 40,999. This model is listed with up to Rs 16,500 exchange offer.

iPhone 12 mini at Rs 58,900

The iPhone 12 mini can be bought at an effective price of Rs 64,900. There is also Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC bank credit card, which means that you can buy the iPhone 12 mini at an effective price of Rs 58,900. This offer is available on Amazon. Do note that you will only be able to buy at this price if you use the mentioned HDFC bank card for payment. Amazon is also giving up to 13,400 off on the exchange of your old handset.

iPhone 11 at Rs 46,999

The 64GB storage model of the iPhone 11 is being sold for Rs 46,999 during the Flipkart Electronics sale. It was originally launched for Rs 64,900 in India. It is worth pointing out that Amazon was previously selling the iPhone 11 for Rs 51,999. The device is rarely available for less than Rs 50,000. You can opt for the exchange offer ( up to Rs 16,500 discount) as well.