Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Flipkart Big Saving Days: 5 tech deals you can still get

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is here and so is the Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. The sales have brought offers on a number of tech deals including smartphones, audio products, TVs and more. Here are five deals that you need to check out before they are gone.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 model is currently selling for Rs 32,999 on Flipkart for its base 64GB variant. You can also find the 128GB variant for Rs 34,999. The iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone you can purchase right now and comes with a compact form factor, wireless charging and water-resistant capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be yesteryear’s flagship phone, but it remains one of the most powerful and feature-packed smartphones even today. At the Amazon sale, the phone is currently being sold at Rs 54,999 for its 8GB/256GB variant in both Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colours. The Galaxy Note 20 features a large screen with stylus support, wireless charging and more.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the most affordable Switch console you could buy, but during the Amazon sale, you can grab the Switch Lite Yellow and Coral consoles each for just Rs 18,499. The Gray console is priced slightly higher at Rs 21,490. The Switch Lite console lets you play all games Switch Store that support hand-held mode.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the company’s flagship true wireless earbuds and are currently available for Rs 18,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart during the sales. The AirPods Pro support active noise cancellation, wireless charging and come with silicone ear tips.

Amazon Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8

Amazon’s Echo Show smart speaker series is also getting a discount during the Amazon sale. The Amazon Echo Show 5 Gen 1 is available for Rs 4,499, the Gen 2 is priced at Rs 6,999 and the Echo Show 8 is priced at Rs 7,999. The smart speaker series comes with a display and hands-free music control, also allowing you to monitor your home with its built-in camera.