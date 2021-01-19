Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day sale: Deals on Smart TVs, Kindle, Echo Dot, and more

Amazon and Flipkart are hosting Republic Day Sale on their respective platforms. Both the sales are already live for the Amazon Prime and Flipkart Plus members. The Republic Day Sales will be available for everyone from January 20, which is tomorrow. The e-commerce giants are offering discounts on several electronics, including Smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, and audio products. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering bank card offers, exchange offers and regular discounts on devices. Here’s a quick look at the best deals available during the Republic Day sale.

Discounts on Smart TVs

Samsung’s 43-inch Ultra HD Wondertainment Series is available for Rs 35,990. The Smart TV offers a 4K panel, Ambient mode, Voice Assistant, Screen mirroring, computer mode, Music player and other features. It is quite rare to see Sony Bravia TVs listed on Amazon for less than Rs 35,000. The 43-inch Sony Bravia FHD+ (2020 model) is currently available for Rs 34,990. There is also a Rs 1,000 coupon discount offer for Amazon Prime members. Customers also get up to Rs 1,500 discount on SBI bank cards and up to Rs 4,280 exchange offer. Flipkart is selling the 50-inch Mi 4X Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV for Rs 33,999.

The 43-inch LG Full HD LED Smart TV will cost you Rs 29,990 during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. You can avail SBI bank offer and exchange offer too to bring down the price by a certain margin. The 32-inch TV will be available for INR 12,999 during both the sales. The 43-inch TCL 43P30(43S6500FS) Android Smart TV is priced at Rs 23,999. It offers support for popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and YouTube. The Android TV is equipped with a micro dimming tech, HDR display, a Sports mode, Dolby Audio, and stereo soundbox speakers.

The 55-inch TCL 55P715 4K UHD Android TV is available for Rs 43,499, whereas the 50-inch TCL 50C715 QLED Android TV will cost Rs 48,999. The latter comes with Dolby Vision support, HDR 10+ with an IPQ engine, and TCL AI-IN tech. Shinco’s 32-inch SO32SF HD Ready Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999 and the 43-inch SO43AS Full HD Smart TV is priced at Rs 19,999 on Amazon. Xiaomi’s 32-inch Mi TV 4A Pro is listed on Flipkart for Rs 14,999. The e-commerce giant is offering up to Rs 11,000 exchange offer on this Mi TV.

Offers on Amazon Fire TV stick, kindle and more

Amazon is offering discounts on some of its products. The Amazon Echo Dot speaker can be purchased for Rs 2,299. Previously, the same speaker was available for Rs 3,499. One can also for the 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker, which is listed on the site for Rs 5,449. The mentioned price is for two Echo Dot speakers and 9W Wipro smart bulb. If you just want to buy one Amazon Echo Dot speaker (4th gen), then you will have to pay Rs 3,399. On the purchase of this speaker, you also get a smart bulb for free.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick (2020 model) can be bought for Rs 2,799. This device will help you convert your old TV into a Smart TV. With this, you will be able to watch the content of OTT apps on your old TV too. There is also up to 60 percent discount on subscription plans of Fire TV apps, including Voot, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and more.

Those who love to read a lot of books can consider buying the Kindle Paperwhite. It is available for Rs 10,499, down from Rs 12,999. This is a 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite device, which is waterproof and supports 8GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. The Amazon Echo Show 8 is priced at Rs 7,999, down from Rs 12,999.

Discounts on other devices

Sony’s WF-XB700 TWS earbuds are selling for Rs 6,990 on Amazon. Previously, the earbuds were available for Rs 9,990. Users can also avail an additional 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions. Apple AirPods are available for Rs 10,990, down from Rs 12,490. This deal is currently only visible to Prime members. Flipkart is not offering any discount on this and is selling at the original price. The Oppo Enco W31 wireless earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs 3,499. The iPhone 11 is up for sale for Rs 51,999. Dyson’s V11 vacuum cleaner is being sold for Rs 47,610 on the official site. Dyson is also selling its Pure Hot+Cool air purifier and heater at a discounted price of Rs 49,900.