Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: Xbox One S, Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones, Acer Predator Helios 300 and other deals

If you are on the hunt for a game console or a budget gaming laptop, you are in luck – a handful of deals on the Xbox One S, Acer Predator Helio 300 gaming laptop and Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones are already happening right now. With the Republic Day around the corner, both Amazon and Flipkart are offering deals and special offers of a number of smartphones, game consoles, laptops, and accessories. These are the best deals on electronics for Republic Day 2019.

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: Xbox One S 1TB

If you like an Xbox One S but wish it could be a bit cheaper, this is the right time to but one. At Rs 18,990, Xbox One S 1TB variant is unbeatable. This is a slimmer Xbox One that can upscale game content to 4K and can play 4K content. So expect this console to play all games made for Xbox One like Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, etc. The Xbox One S is a competitor to the Sony PlayStation 4 Slim, which retails for Rs 26,849.

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones

Bose headphones rarely see a price drop, but the SoundSport wired headphones are up for grabs for just Rs 6,007 (down from Rs 10,000). These are premium in-ear headphones are great for exercise and everyday use. Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones have a sporty design and also guard against sweat.

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: Acer Predator Helios 300

If you are planning to buy a gaming laptop for your kid, this is the perfect time to but one. Although the market is flooded with a ton of gaming laptops, most good ones will cost you over Rs 75,000. However, Acer Predator Helios 300 is an exception. At Rs 63,990, Acer Predator Helios 300 offers decent specifications for the asking price. You get a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i5 8th gen processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD/128GB SSD storage, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1050i GPU with 4GB RAM and Windows 10 Home pre-installed. Not a bad option for those who would like to buy their first gaming laptop.

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds

If you don’t feel like buying AirPods, Jabra Elite 65t might be a great option. During the sale, this pair of truly wireless earbuds can be purchased for Rs 11,999, down from Rs 13,999. Don’t expect to find the Jabra Elite 65t lower than this. Read our review here.

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2019: Kindle Oasis (8GB, Wi-Fi)

It might be an expensive buy, but it’s the best Kindle ever. The Kindle Oasis is thinner, lighter, and water resistant. The big question is whether all these improvements will convince you to buy the Kindle Oasis for Rs 17,999. Read our review here.