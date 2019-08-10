Amazon, Flipkart pre-Independence Day sales: Best Premium Smart TV deals

Amazon, Flipkart sale: Even though many people have started cutting the cord and don’t have any DTH service running TVs are still a hot commodity in the market. This is due to people increasingly getting online streaming subscriptions from OTT providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and more. The gaming industry is also seeing a huge influx, which is due to people pro-actively purchasing gaming consoles.

If you are in the market for a new TV this might be the correct time due to both Amazon and Flipkart running their pre-independence day sales with discounts over various categories including TVs. Flipkart’s National Shopping Days sale will end on August 10, while Amazon’s Freedom sale will end on August 11.

32-inch televisions

LG 80cm 32LJ573D -TA is currently available on Flipkart at Rs 19,799. It comes with a 32-inch HD Ready panel with a resolution of 1366×768 pixels and a refresh rate of 50Hz. It runs the company’s own Web OS paired with its own ThinQ AI technology. Users can download and run apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video from the company’s own app store. Flipkart is offering customers 10 per cent instant discount on purchasing with ICICI Bank credit/debit cards.

LG 32LM560BPTC is currently available on Amazon at Rs 17,999. It sports a 32-inch HD Ready display with a resolution of 1366×768 and a refresh rate of 50Hz. Just like all LG smart TVs this one also runs Web OS and is powered by a quad-core processor. It comes with features like Active HDR and DTS virtual: X. Amazon is offering SBI card owners an instant discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,500. It is also offering customers no cost EMI offers.

Under 50-inches televisions

LG Ultra HD (4K) 43-inch LED Smart TV 2019 variant is currently available at Amazon, whereas, the same TV’s 2018 variant is available at Flipkart. Both the TVs are priced at Rs 39,999 and offer similar specifications.

They have a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 50Hz. It runs the company’s own Web OS paired with its own ThinQ AI technology. The TV comes with support for 4K active HDR content, 4K upscaler and DTS virtual: X.

Above 50-inches televisions

Samsung UA55NU6100 is available on both Amazon and Flipkart at Rs 59,999. It sports a 55-inch 4K UHD LED panel with a resolution of 3840×2160 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device comes with 20 Watts speaker output. Apart from using apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime users can also turn this into their personal computer by cloud computing or screen mirroring. It utilises the company’s own Tizen OS to provide users with smart features.