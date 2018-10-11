Amazon, Flipkart offers: Top deals on Samsung Galaxy S9, Apple iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro and more flagship phones

Amazon, Flipkart offers: Top deals on Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Huawei P20 Pro and other flagship phones

Amazon and Flipkart season sales have begun with exclusive deals and discounts on a host of products across various categories including consumer electronics, appliances, fashion etc. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale kicked off on October 10 and it will run till October 14. Meanwhile, Amazon Great Indian Festival started on October 11 and it will continue till October 15. For those looking to buy a new flagship phone, this could be the right time to pick one at a discounted price. We have listed some of the best deals on flagship phones from Samsung, Google, Huawei etc. Let’s take a look at the list-

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

Asus Zenfone 5Z at a price of Rs 27,999

Asus Zenfone 5Z, the Taiwanese tech company’s flagship model is listed on Flipkart at an offer price of Rs 27,999 for the 128GB storage model against the original price of Rs 32,999. Buyers can get an additional off of up to Rs 18,000 on exchange and 10 per cent instant discount if they make the purchase using HDFC Bank credit or debit card. No cost EMI starts at Rs 2,541 per month. Airtel subscribers can get up to Rs 2,500 cash back in form of coupons worth of Rs 50 each on prepaid plans of Rs 199/249/448.

Asus Zenfone 5Z is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor

Asus Zenfone 5Z features a 6.2-inch full HD+ display, dual camera sensors having 12MP + 5MP units. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Read our full review of Asus Zenfone 5Z here.

Samsung Galaxy S8 at a price of Rs 29,990

Samsung Galaxy S8 is retailing at a discounted price as well on the e-commerce platform. The phone is listed at a price of Rs 29,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Flipkart is offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,000 and 10 per cent instant discount as well on HDFC credit and debit cards. Users who make the purchase via PhonePe they can get an additional 10 per cent cashback which will be credited on their PhonePe wallet.

Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ Infinity display

Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. It is powered by Exynos 8995 processor and backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It features a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The former flagship phone was launched in India in 2017 for a price at Rs 57,900 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Google Pixel 2 XL at a price of Rs 40,000

Google Pixel 2 XL is a part of deals on the e-commerce as well. Last year’s Pixel XL is available at a discounted price of Rs 40,000 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Asus Zenfone 5Z, the Pixel 2 XL bundles exchange offers of up to Rs 18,000 and 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC credit/debit card. Google Pixel 2 XL will be available for EMI offers and no-cost EMI starting from Rs 6,667 per month.

Google Pixel 2 XL runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

Google Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch QHD+ panel with 18:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a striking 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Underneath the hood sit Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor. The phone was launched in India last year for a price starting at 73,000 for the 64GB storage version. Read our full review of Google Pixel 2 XL here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on flagship smartphones

iPhone X at a price of Rs 69,999

Apple’s last year flagship, iPhone X is available at a discounted price as well. During the sale, users will be able to purchase the iPhone X Space Grey 64GB model at an offer price of Rs 69,999 against the original price of Rs 91,900. The e-retailer is providing an additional exchange of up to Rs 15,900 and an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on SBI credit and debit cards.

Apple iPhone X has IP67 rated water and dust resistance

Apple iPhone X features a glass-encased body and has IP67 rated water and dust resistance. It is powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic hexacore processor and backed by a 2,716mAh battery. iPhone X sports dual 12MP camera sensors at the back and a 7MP camera up front. Apple high-end smartphone was launched for a price of Rs 89,000 Read our full review of Apple iPhone X here.

Samsung Galaxy S9 at a price of Rs 44,990

Samsung Galaxy S9 can be bought at a price of Rs 44,990 against the original price of Rs 61,900. The discount is available on the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. In addition, the Samsung flagship model bundles exchange offer of up to Rs 18,900 and 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit/debit cards. Amazon will provide a guaranteed exchange price of 35 per cent if the user exchanges it within 6-8 months and up to 40 per cent in 9-12 months.

Samsung Galaxy S9 features 12MP rear camera with variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4 respectively

Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. The phone bears a 12MP rear camera that comes with a variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4 respectively. The Galaxy S9 is IP68 rated water resistant and it is powered by in-house Exynos 9810 octa-core processor.

Huawei P20 Pro at a price of Rs 54,999

Huawei P20 Pro is listed at a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the site. The smartphone is available at an offer price of Rs 54,999 against the original of Rs 64,999. In addition to this, users can get up to Rs 15,990 off on exchange and 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit/debit cards. Buyers can also avail free one-year screen replacement worth of Rs 18,000 on the purchase of the Huawei P20 Pro which is valid till October 15. No cost EMI on select banks is available starting from Rs 2,589.

Huawei P20 Pro features triple camera setup at the back

The unique feature of the Huawei P20 Pro is its triple camera setup comprising of a 40MP RGB primary sensor, 20MP monochrome sensor and 8MP telephoto lens. It features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display, Kirin 970 SoC, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery. You can read our full review of Huawei P20 Pro here.

