Amazon, Flipkart Independence sales: Top deals on Apple iPhone XR, iPad Pro and more

Amazon India and Flipkart are holding their respective sales ahead of the Independence Day. Both the sales have kicked off starting today (August 8) and while the Flipkart sale will go on till August 10, the Amazon sale will go on for one more day and end on August 11.

During the sales period, there are various offers on different Apple products including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. Today, we will take a look at the top offers on Apple devices.

Apple iPhone XR

The Apple iPhone XR is available at Rs 51,999 for the 64GB variant on Amazon, down from its official price of Rs 76,900. The bigger 128GB variant is available at Rs 56,999 down from Rs 81,900. The smartphone comes with Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset with 3GB RAM. It also has a 6.1-inch LCD display with IPS (1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326 PPI).

Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is available for Rs 58,900 for the sole 64GB storage variant across Amazon and Flipkart, instead of Rs 73,000. The device is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic processor. It also comes with 5.5-inch Retina HD display. The Apple iPhone 8 is available at Rs 49,450 on Flipkart instead of Rs 49,900.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

The Apple iPhone 7 Plus is available starting from Rs 48,999 for 32GB variant instead of Rs 49,900 on Flipkart while its bigger 128GB variant is available for Rs 59,900. The phone is powered by Apple’s A10 processor and has a 5.5-inch Retina HD display.

Apple iPad Pro

The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch is available for Rs 44,900 for the 64GB WiFi-only variant instead of Rs 50,800 on Flipkart. The tablet comes with A10X Fusion 4th chip with 64-bit and has four-speaker audio. As the name suggests, the tablet comes with 10.5-inch display with 2224 x 1668 resolution at 264 PPI.

Apple MacBook Air

The Apple MacBook Air is available for Rs 85,990 instead of Rs 1,14,900 on Flipkart. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i5 8th Gen processor which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also comes with Intel Integrated UHD 617 for graphics and runs Mac OS Mojave.