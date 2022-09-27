Didn’t get an iPhone 13? Check out these other deals on Amazon, Flipkart right now

This year’s Amazon Great Indian festival sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale seem to be largely revolving around old iPhones like the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 13 series. While these devices are available with some neat offers right now, they have also managed to overshadow some other great deals on the e-commerce platforms.

These include headphones, accessories, laptops and more. Here are a few other great deals on products that you probably missed during the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart sale.

Apple Watch SE Gen-1 – Rs 22,899

The Apple Watch SE Gen-2 may be out but the older Apple Watch SE that the brand launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 is a great deal at the starting price of Rs 22,899 on Flipkart.

The Apple Watch SE comes with an aluminium case, built-in GPS and standard watchOS features like the ability to reply to texts or take calls straight from your watch. Users get automatic heart rate tracking along with notifications for irregular heart rhythms. Apple also claims the watch can offer up to 18 hours of battery life.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones – Rs 19,990

The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones are considered among the benchmark for wireless over-the-ear headphones. The headphones are currently available for Rs 19,990 on Amazon instead of its usual price that often hovers above Rs 24,000.

The headphones come with great noise cancellation, a transparency mode and support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Features like wear-detection and quick charge are also her, allowing users to pause and resume music on wearing/removing the headphones and getting 5 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live – Rs 6,490, Rs 4,390

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live have both been succeeded by newer models by Samsung, but they can still offer a good value at the price they are available at right now. That’s Rs 6,490 for the Galaxy Buds Pro, which comes with ANC, voice detection transparency mode, AKG-tuned sound and IPX7 water resistance.

The Galaxy Buds Live on the other hand, come in at Rs 4,390 and feature its signature kidney-bean design along with features like triple microphones, AKG-tuned sound and a glossy finish.

Bose Quietcomfort 45 headphones – Rs 19,990

The Bose Quietcomfort 45 headphones are lightweight and deliver premium-quality sound. The headphones are available at Rs 19,990 on Amazon and come with Quiet and Aware modes, 24 hour battery life and quick charge support. There’s also a wire for when you’re out of battery and want to listen to music in wired mode.

Apple iPad Gen-9 – Rs 26,890

The base variant Apple iPad Gen-9 is available for rs 26,890 on Flipkart right now. For that price, you get a 10.2-inch display and 64GB storage on the WiFi-only model (no cellular connectivity).

The tablet’s other features include an 8MP rear camera, 12MP front camera and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip.

Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller – Rs 4,799

Need a spare DualSense controller for your Sony PlayStation 5? The controller is on sale on both Amazon and Flipkart and available for under Rs 5,000.

The white colour variant can be grabbed from Flipkart at Rs 4,799, while the black and red variants are priced at Rs 4,899 and Rs 4,999 respectively.