Five features of Amazon Fire TV Stick you need to know about

Did you know about these features offered by Amazon Fire TV Stick? Did you know about these features offered by Amazon Fire TV Stick?

Amazon Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s one of the most popular devices that basically converts your regular TV into a smart TV once you connect it via the HDMI port. It supports all the major major TV apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, ZEE5, Voot and more. However, some features of the Amazon Fire TV Stick often go unnoticed. We are listing down five such features.

You no longer need your remote

If you are using the Amazon Fire TV Stick, you do not need to worry about your misplacing the remote. You can simply use your mobile device as a Fire TV stick remote. To enable the feature, follow these steps:

Connect your phone to the same Wi-Fi network as the Fire TV device > Open the Fire TV app on your mobile phone and select your device > Follow the on-screen prompt and use the on-screen navigation, keyboard and other menu options to control the Fire TV Stick.

Play games on Fire TV Stick

If the kids in your house haven’t already found it, we’d like to inform you that the Amazon Fire TV Stick also supports games. You can play games like Mahjong, Basketball Hoop Toss, or Volleyball 3D on your Fire TV Stick. To find games, go to Apps > Games on the main menu or press the mic button on your Fire TV remote and just say “Search for game apps.”

Amazon Fire TV Stick is portable

If you are travelling somewhere or moving to another country, you don’t have to worry about buying another Fire TV device that is compatible with the region’s devices. Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4k work seamlessly in over 80 countries.

All you have to do is to head over to Manage Your Content and Devices option, open the Settings tab > Go to the Country Settings section, and select Change next to your current country, Now enter your new address, choose your new country, and select Update.

Mirror your phone on Fire TV stick

Just like other streaming devices, Amazon Fire TV Stick also lets you mirror your phone on TV. All you have to do is to ensure your smartphone and the Fire TV Stick are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and within 30 feet from each other. Now, hold down the Home button on the Fire TV remote and select the Mirroring icon to mirror your phone on the screen.

Take your TV with you

Since the Fire TV Stick houses all your content, travelling with the device in your bag is like travelling with your TV. Simply remove it from your TV and plug it into any compatible TV to gain instant access to all of your favourite videos.

